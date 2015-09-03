Alcohol

Guinness Minus the Alcohol? It's Now for Sale in Indonesia.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guinness Minus the Alcohol? It's Now for Sale in Indonesia.
Image credit: Morabito92 | Wikimedia Commons
Reporter
2 min read

Guinness is doing something that would make many an Irishman cringe – selling non-alcoholic versions of the iconic stout.

Parent company Diageo has begun rolling out non-alcoholic Guinness Zero ABV in Indonesia, reports the Belfast Telegraph. According to Diageo, the move to test a non-alcoholic Guinness was inspired by demand in Asia in the non-alcoholic beer category.

Indonesia especially has a market for non-alcoholic beer, as the country passed legislation earlier this year to ban small retail chains such as convenience stores from selling even beverages with low alcohol content, like beer. In response to the legislation, coffee shops and 7-Elevens have boosted their non-alcoholic offerings, such as Ashahi Dry Zero and Tiger Maxx. Even without legislation, if Diageo's success in Indonesia depends on the non-drinking market, as a survey in 2014 found that only 2.2 percent of Indonesians older than 20 reported having consumed alcohol in the previous year.

Related: Gluten-Free, Organic or GMO-Free: What Matters Most to Fast-Casual Customers?

This isn't Guinness's first non-alcoholic beer. The company's best known non-alcoholic beverage is Kaliber, which contains 0.5 percent ABV – a negligible amount of alcohol that is still higher than the absolute 0 ABV promised by Guinness Zero.

While non-alcoholic beer is a growing market, especially internationally, don't expect Guinness Zero to take Ireland by storm. According to the Belfast Telegraph, the company currently has no plans on launch the product in Guinness's country of origin. 

Related: The Story of How McDonald's All-Day Breakfast Came to Be

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Alcohol

The Story Behind the Launch of Gary Vaynerchuk's Empathy Wines

Alcohol

Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Alcohol

11 Ways Drinking Alcohol Can Make You Smarter, Healthier and More Creative