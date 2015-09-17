Facebook Advertising

Facebook Is Now Offering Advertisers a 'Full-Scroll' Option

Facebook Is Now Offering Advertisers a 'Full-Scroll' Option
Image credit: Reuters | Robert Galbraith
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Facebook Inc said it would launch a service that will let advertisers pay for ads only when they are scrolled through from top to bottom on its news feed.

The new service, called "100 percent in-view impressions", will include text, photo, link and video ads, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Facebook also said it was partnering with Moat, an ad analytics company, which would verify video ad metrics on Facebook.com to give advertisers details on the performance of their video campaigns.

The company said Moat would later extend its services to all other ads on news feed, including the service launched today, and also to ads on Facebook's photo-sharing app, Instagram.

Last week, Instagram opened its platform to most advertisers across the globe to make more money and compete with popular rivals such as Snapchat.

In July, Facebook reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue but profit fell 9 percent as the social media company sharply increased spending to boost mobile revenue and future growth.

Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion, dominates mobile advertising, with more than 75 percent of its $3.8 billion ad revenue coming from phones.

(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

