As Your Startup Grows, Here Is Who to Hire When (Infographic)

Knowing who to hire when is just as important as picking the right people for each role.

As a small company, when resources are tight, every new team member has to add a lot of value to drive growth. And as you scale, your staffing needs will change; what you need when you’re a company of five isn’t the same as what you’ll need when you’re a company of 50.

In the following infographic, generated by business-services software company Justworks, three entrepreneurial minds offer a framework for hiring at different phases of a startup’s life. The infographic features advice from three people: Chantel Waterbury, founder of the tech startup Chloe + Isabel, which helps entrepreneurs market and sell online; Isaac Oates, founder of Justworks, which manages payroll and human resources for small businesses; and Matt Harris, a tech investor with financial firm Bain Capital.

Have a spin through the infographic to formulate or refine your hiring strategy.

