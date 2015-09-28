Company Culture

4 Ways Companies Foster Productive Co-Worker Friendships

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Ways Companies Foster Productive Co-Worker Friendships
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Namely
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

People spend just as much -- if not more -- time with their co-workers as they do with their own families. It’s no wonder some out-of-office time might result in a little #FOMO, or fear of missing out.

In fact, an average of 45 percent of respondents miss their co-workers or aspects of their job in some capacity while out of the office, according to an Indeed survey of 500 employed professionals conducted in August.

That’s not such a bad thing, considering employees with friends at work are 47 percent more likely to like their companies, says Globoforce’s Fall 2014 Mood Tracker Report.

Managers looking to improve retention and company loyalty should look at employee friendships around the office and what’s helping co-workers to connect. Without positive employee relationships as a company foundation, other engagement and retention initiatives might not take hold.

Here are some ways to build a culture that inspires office friendships. After all, employees who get along together, work well together:

1. Enable peer feedback.

Peer recognition remains one of the top five recognition programs offered by 48 percent of the 457 organizations surveyed by World At Work from February through March 2015. A whopping 94 percent of the organizations that have these recognition programs deeply embedded into their culture noted they have a positive effect on both motivation and engagement.

Encourage employees to recognize one another and give feedback, too. Teams need to feel safe collaborating with one another. When a compliment on a job well done comes from a close team member, it means so much more.

To simplify the process, automate peer review requests so they are sent out for employees to complete regularly. They can be as simple as asking a question like, “Who helped you the most this week?”

Related: How to Build Meaningful Relationships in the Workplace

2. Create more shared moments.

An interesting 2014 study by Yale University found experiences are more intensely amplified when shared with someone.

Additionally, 32 percent of respondents from Globoforce’s report said milestones are more “emotionally impactful” when celebrating with peers. Shared experiences like these make employees feel more valued, engaged and proud of their work.

Create more opportunities for the team -- or entire company -- to bond, whether it’s over a meal, office excursion or volunteer project. Don’t force fun, though. Invite employees to exciting events and venues, and while work talk may take up a portion of the outing, leave the actual bonding to the company’s awesome people.

3. Use a social newsfeed.

Employees enjoy knowing what everyone else is up to and staying up to date with office happenings. In fact, 65 percent of respondents wanted co-workers to share stories and memories when celebrating milestone awards in order to make the experience more meaningful, according to Globoforce’s survey.

Provide a communication space where employees can share updates, memories and day-to-day happenings, like a team forum or social newsfeed. Not only can employees stay in touch more easily, they can also use this space to crowdsource ideas, congratulate others and make special announcements.

Related: Why the Five People Around You Are Crucial to Your Success

4. Break down silos with better collaboration initiatives.

Organizational silos -- or employees who operate in isolation from others -- stymie innovation and severely hinder employee relationships from forming. A collaborative culture supports happier, more engaged employees, according to a recent Google survey of 258 North American companies.

The survey found 88 percent of respondents who strongly agreed that their company supports knowledge-sharing and collaboration also strongly agreed that employee morale and job satisfaction were high.

Take note when employees isolate themselves or seem unusually quiet. That might be a sign of stress or overload, which is when an employee needs support the most. Take care when assigning projects that it’s the right group for the task, and designate who will support whom in what aspects of the project.

Use a digital task management platform to help employees stay organized as they collaborate on projects. Ask them to post updates in the task comments to keep everyone on the same page.

With these four tips, workplaces don’t just become friendlier: Employees make very real friendships that can bring the whole company together.

Related: 7 Ways to Create a Friendly Environment at Work

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Company Culture

How This Tech-Based Car Company Prioritizes Different Perspectives Within Its Office Culture

Company Culture

How to Build a Crew That Will Help You Navigate Uncharted Waters

Company Culture

How to Build a Business That Feels Like a Family