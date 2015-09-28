Bullying

Unfriending a Colleague on Facebook Now Constitutes Workplace Bullying in Australia

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Friending your co-workers on Facebook just became a dicier proposition thanks to a recent decision by a labor tribunal in Australia.

Real estate agent Rachael Roberts filed an application with Australia’s Fair Work Commission in order to put a stop to workplace bullying by the agency’s principals, husband and wife team James and Lisa Bird.

While Roberts sited 18 different incidents in which she claimed she was being bullied, nine were upheld by the Commission, according to News.com, including what may be the most provocative slight of all: that Lisa Bird defriended Roberts on Facebook.

Related: Parents May Be Held Accountable for Kids' Facebook Activity, Court Rules

“This action by Mrs. Bird evinces a lack of emotional maturity and is indicative of unreasonable behavior,” wrote deputy president Nicole Wells in her decision, adding that unfriending Roberts was “the first opportunity to draw a line under the relationship.”

All in all, Roberts filed a slew of complaints -- including that she was called a “naughty little school girl running to the teacher” and forbidden from adjusting the office’s air conditioning -- which she says led her to seek psychological treatment and medication for sleeplessness, depression and anxiety.

While workplace bullying is a surprisingly prevalent and productivity-slashing phenomenon that can be difficult to delineate, the decision in Australia sets a rather stunning precedent when it comes to social media ethics. Nevertheless, it might not be unwise for business owners to examine such tenets in the future in order to avoid these kinds of run-ins.

Related: Bosses Who Pick on One Employee Ruin Everyone's Productivity, Study Shows

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bullying

Unfriending a Colleague on Facebook Now Constitutes Workplace Bullying in Australia

Psychology

Use This Secret Military Trick to Tell if Someone Is Lying

Leadership

Bullied as a Kid, This Founder Now Runs a $5 Billion Company. Here's What He's Doing to Help Others.