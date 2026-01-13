Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways While some feel motivated and energized by the new year, many experience stress, dread or mental health challenges as the post-holiday reality sets in.

Resolutions, routine restarts, seasonal factors and financial pressure can make the start of the year particularly difficult.

Focusing on your mental health, breaking the year into manageable segments, prioritizing physical activity and being kind to yourself can help you navigate these challenges.

You’re back at work in the new year, and LinkedIn is doing what LinkedIn does best. Your feed is awash in exclamation points and recycled optimism: “LFG!” “New year, let’s go!” “Best year yet.”

And look — optimism matters. Excitement can be fuel. Momentum is real. For many people, a new year genuinely feels like a clean slate full of opportunity.

But there’s another side to this moment that rarely makes it into the feed. For every person who feels energized by the calendar flipping, there’s someone else who feels a knot in their stomach. For them, January doesn’t signal renewal — it signals the clock restarting. And that can be heavy.

Here’s why

First, the holidays are often a desperately needed pause after 11.5 months of nonstop “go, go, go.” A few weeks of reduced pace, family time or simply not being on the grind can feel like oxygen. The problem is that a short break is rarely enough to fully reset a burned-out system. And when the holidays end, what’s waiting on the other side isn’t relief — it’s another 11.5 months of the same pace. For people who live with depression, anxiety or other mental health challenges, that realization can feel overwhelming and trigger serious distress.

Second, January is resolution season. In theory, resolutions are about self-improvement. In practice, they’re often about pressure. “Dry January,” new fitness regimens, productivity overhauls — these goals are usually set with good intentions. But resolutions are hard to sustain. And when they slip (or crash headfirst into a very wet February), that sense of failure can quietly chip away at your mental health.

Third, the holidays disrupt routine — and that disruption is often healthy. Stepping away from work, loosening schedules and breaking patterns can be a necessary reset. But restarting the routine can be daunting. Returning to the grind forces you to confront the idea that this cycle might just repeat itself indefinitely. When the year ahead feels like a long, unbroken loop with no clear finish line, motivation can give way to dread.

Fourth, there’s the weather. In much of the United States, January and February mean colder temperatures and fewer hours of daylight. November and December bring some of the same conditions, but they’re softened by holiday lights, gatherings and built-in cheer.

January and February don’t offer the same buffer. I’m fortunate to live in Colorado now, where even winter brings abundant sunlight. That wasn’t my experience living in the Midwest, where gray skies, dirty snow and limited outdoor options were the norm. Seasonal Affective Disorder is real, and without coping mechanisms, it can be dangerous.

Finally, there’s money. The holidays are a season of spending — and, if we’re honest, often of fiscal irresponsibility. January is when those decisions show up on credit card statements. Bills are higher. Utilities cost more. Groceries, pantries and bars need restocking. In short, all the metaphorical (and literal) checks you wrote in December start getting cashed. According to the American Psychological Association, financial pressure is the number one cause of stress among adults. Coming off the holidays, that stress can feel amplified.

This list isn’t exhaustive. Everyone carries their own individualized challenges — some visible, many not. But the point remains: The start of a new year isn’t universally energizing.

So, what’s the takeaway?

First, let’s stop assuming that everyone around us is as excited as we might be. For many people, January doesn’t feel like a launch — it feels like lining up for another marathon, knowing another one waits at the finish line. That doesn’t mean you need to stop posting optimistic updates or celebrating fresh starts. It just means being mindful that your enthusiasm may not be shared by everyone.

Second, if you’re struggling, prioritize your mental health in simple, practical ways. I’m not a mental health professional, but I do live with depression and have never been particularly excited about the new year. Over time, I’ve developed coping strategies that work for me:

I don’t treat the new year as a moment for total reinvention. Some things work and should stay. Some things need adjusting. Wholesale lifestyle overhauls are often just a setup for disappointment.

I prioritize physical activity. There’s no real substitute. It’s the one part of my day where my focus is entirely on what I’m doing — not work, not stress, not the noise.

I try to be kind to myself. If I need time off, I take it.

I break the year into smaller segments. I love St. Patrick’s Day, so my first goal is simply getting from January 1 to March 17. Then it’s St. Patrick’s Day to Memorial Day, Memorial Day to the Fourth of July, and so on. Smaller horizons make the journey manageable.

Most importantly, I ask for help. Whether it’s a professional resource or simply telling someone you trust what’s going on, asking for help can be the hardest — and most important — step.

The new year can bring optimism and opportunity. For many people, it does. But for others, the end of the holidays marks the hardest stretch of the calendar. We can all do a little better by recognizing that reality and leading with understanding, patience and kindness.

