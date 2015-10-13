Great Achievements: A Game-Changing Invention and a Satellite for Global Access

October 13, 2015 2 min read

Looking for inspiration? Here's a look back at some of last week’s most impressive achievements from a slate of game-changing entrepreneurs.

An out-of-this-world solution

Last week, Facebook announced that they were building a satellite to be launched in 2016 as part of its Internet.org initiative to make internet access more widely available all over the world. The social giant is working with a French company called Eutelsat Communications to build the satellite to bring internet to large parts of East, West and Southern Africa in an effort to create more ways to get information to citizens about education resources, job opportunities, healthcare and more.

Read more: Facebook Is Sending Up a Satellite to Bring Internet Access to Sub-Saharan Africa



An exciting innovation.

Those avoiding gluten now have help, thanks to 6SensorLabs. The two-year-old startup co-founded by two MIT grads, Shireen Yates and Scott Sundvor, is dedicated to making products that help people with food allergies and sensitivities. The company announced this week that its first product, Nima, will be available for pre-order later this month. This portable device detects gluten in food in about two minutes, a fraction of the 20 minutes that comparable products need to give users an answer. Gluten is the first test that will be available to consumers, with peanuts and dairy next in the queue.

Read more: Avoiding Gluten? Take This New Device Out to Dinner.

A game changing contract.

SpaceIL, the Google Lunar XPrize team from Israel, announced last week that they had secured a contract with SpaceX to launch and land an unmanned probe on the moon and come back with images and video footage of its exploration by December 31, 2017. SpaceIL is the first team to get a contract. The winner of the XPrize will be the first privately funded mission to the moon.

Read more: Israeli Google Lunar X Prize team books rocket

Got a great achievement to share? Email us at nzipkin@entrepreneur.com and you might be included in a future roundup.