Lifestyle

Lifestyle Entrepreneurship Is the Ultimate in Work-Life Balance

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Lifestyle Entrepreneurship Is the Ultimate in Work-Life Balance
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Consultant and Lifetime Entrepreneur
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s amazing to think about all the opportunities that are available to entrepreneurs today. In this Information Age, social media and the Internet have created a whole new way of doing business and making more money. The access has taken away many of the traditional gatekeepers.

Today, we also get to learn skills and strategies that we can use in the offline world. You can take your knowledge and leverage it for opportunities that wouldn’t have been available even 10 years ago. It offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a lifestyle business centered on a topic or idea you love and are passionate about.

I’m writing this article from a café in Madrid, Spain. I was hired by a company to train at their offices here in Madrid, and in Marrakech, Morocco. They paid me a generous fee and covered all of my expenses. I’m traveling the world and using the knowledge I gained online for an offline opportunity. It’s not just me. There’s a new generation of lifestyle entrepreneurs who are redefining what we traditionally think entrepreneurship means.

Related: How You Know You've Created the Company of Your Dreams

The true meaning.

The term and idea of “lifestyle entrepreneurship” has gotten a bad rap. The negative connotation is because of spammy YouTube videos or Facebook ads that promise opportunity but deliver hype. "Living the laptop” lifestyle is possible, but not in the way it’s portrayed.

Lifestyle entrepreneurship simply means you create a business around the kind of lifestyle you want. It’s not that you work in your business and then come home and live. Your business supports your life and allows you to create freedom while making an impact in people’s lives.

A lifestyle business usually allows flexibility in your schedule and location. It’s a business that you can operate from anywhere in the world or takes you anywhere in the world. I travel several times a year internationally, but still write and coach. The travel is part of my lifestyle business. I get to take my family on incredible trips while the business continues to make money. That, to me, is freedom.

Related: 10 Tips That Will Help Launch Your Startup Faster

Change what you believe is possible.

Four years ago, I had a business in the vendor industry. It meant that I was up at midnight delivering bread. Today, my lifestyle business brings surreal opportunities and chances to live out what once were dreams. It took fours years to make this lifestyle my reality, and it didn’t start until I changed what I believed.

Self-limiting beliefs keep you from taking action on the kind of life and business you want to create. Doubt, fear and the voices of negative people keep many entrepreneurs from all that's possible in their life. This journey to freedom starts in your mind. Change what you believe is possible and then take the first steps. You have everything you need. The haters are wrong.

Never settle in life or business.

A well-lived life will mean something different to every entrepreneur reading this. There is no one-size-fits-all definition. I think we all can agree that if we settle for “good enough,” we’ll never experience “great.”

This Information Age has opened a whole new world of opportunities to take a new or existing business to greater heights. This is the time to take advantage of all the opportunity by not settling. Use the tools and access to do things that may have merely been dreams.

Lifestyle entrepreneurship is not a myth -- it’s just been portrayed in a bad light. You don’t have to travel the world to be a lifestyle entrepreneur. You have to figure out what kind of life you want to live and create a business that supports that lifestyle.

Life is too short and time is the one thing we can’t recover. Create a business that helps you reach your major life goals. The opportunity is there. The tools and knowledge are freely available. It’s hard work to build, but it’s worth the effort. The rewards you’ll experience can be life changing. 

If you are willing to wake up each day determined to work hard and focus, you'll reach your goals. There is no overnight success. Every case of overnight success has a backstory of years of hard work and focused effort. There are those entrepreneurs who love to talk about all the things they will do, and then there are those who do it. Be the entrepreneur who takes action and you'll create a business and life you love.

Related: 7 Lessons From Entrepreneurs Who Kept Their Day Jobs While Starting Their Businesses

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

How 'Risky Builders' Star Chris Naugle Went From Middle Class to Multi-Millions

Lifestyle

Why Gut Health Is Mental Health

Lifestyle

How to Take Back the First Hour of Your Day