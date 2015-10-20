Google Is Creeping Back Into China With an Investment in AI

Google has taken a minority stake in Mobvoi, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup, as it looks to take steps to get back into the world's second-largest economy.

The undisclosed investment was led by Google and brings Mobvoi's total investment to $75 million since being founded in 2012. Mobvoi has developed a Chinese language speech recognition and search app, a smartwatch operating system and a smartwatch called Ticwatch.

"Mobvoi is very excited to welcome Google as an investor as both companies share a long-term view on technologies and are dedicated to deliver an uncompromising user experience through emerging technologies", the start-up's founder Zhifei Li, said in a press release on Tuesday.