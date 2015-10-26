3 Ways to Use Videos to Get Personal and Score More Business

October 26, 2015 4 min read

If you’re looking to build your brand and gain more customers while infusing trust, focus on making your brand personal. People tend to buy from those they trust, and by focusing on creating a personal relationship with your customers, you’ll sidestep the widespread culture of distrust.

You can also bridge the trust gap quickly by using videos to quickly connect with customers in a direct, personal way. Here are some ways to do that:

1. Create a video bio of your company.

Share your brand story to showcase the history and humble beginnings of your business. Your customers will organically build a relationship with you and feel they know you better. As trust builds between your business and customers, your company stands out as a unique voice in a crowded market.

A video bio doesn’t have to be long or complex, but should be professionally produced for ultimate credibility. Remember the image you portray through the video should match the brand and mission of your company.

Keep it personal by featuring yourself and your staff while telling your brand story. Use images, including old photos of company events and key employees, interspersed with live storytelling to create a compelling, emotional experience for a deeper audience connection. There are few other types of media that can build the type of personal interaction as a personal bio video.

2. Create video testimonials featuring your customers.

Consumers seek personal reviews of products and services, whether the experience was positive or negative. Capitalize on that desire by sharing compelling customer testimonials through video. Ask customers to upload their own videos on YouTube or Facebook, or if they would meet for a quick interview with your video crew.

When your most loyal customers talk about their passion for your company, it shows in everything they say and how they present themselves. As potential customers watch your videos, they start to trust the feedback and see your company in a positive framework.

Ask permission to reenact customers' stories or give a video case study about their businesses if they can’t appear in person. Focus on the pain points and results your clients got and how you helped solve or service their needs in a personal and attentive way. Don’t forget to include employees who were part of the amazing customer service experience and how they contributed.

3. Create videos that are likely to go viral.

Many companies assume viral content is hit or miss with no ability to control the outcome. However, there are plenty of steps you can take to increase your odds of going viral. No, you don’t have to feature kittens or babies. Start by using a platform such as YouTube that has plenty of traffic and the ability to quickly share and embed videos on websites.

Next, focus on the types of content people love to share. People share positive content that touches their emotions in significant ways. Heartwarming videos help people step into a more positive space. Share a positive emotional experience through your videos and help people feel transformed to trigger a desire to share it with others. Whether it’s a touching story, meaningful testimonial or other personalized content, focusing on emotionally charged content can increase your odds of going viral.

Branded videos are an important way to overcome the obstacle of consumer distrust. Remember that people don’t relate to brands. People relate to other people. Share your story and put a voice behind your brand that speaks to your target customer. You’ll bridge the connection between your product and consumer faster than sharing Tweets about promotions and sales.

How do you use personal brand videos to build your business? Share your favorite tips and tricks in the comments section below.

