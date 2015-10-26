Microsoft

Microsoft's First NYC Flagship Store Is Open for Business

Image credit: Microsoft
Microsoft's NYC Flagship Store.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Microsoft opened its first flagship store Monday, on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, as it released a pair of highly anticipated devices.

The store is not Microsoft's first retail store in the U.S., Canada or Puerto Rico. But at two-stories high and more than 22,000 square feet, it's the largest.

The store's Answer Desk — akin to the Genius Bar at Apple stores — offers PC and phone support to customers, even if they didn't buy the device at a Microsoft store.

The store opening comes amid a strong news cycle for Microsoft. The tech giant handily beat earnings estimates last week, and its new lineup of mobile devices has generated a healthy amount of buzz.

Microsoft's Surface Book laptop-tablet hybrid and the Surface Pro 4 tablet went on sale Monday.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

