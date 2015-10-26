Microsoft's First NYC Flagship Store Is Open for Business

October 26, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



Microsoft opened its first flagship store Monday, on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, as it released a pair of highly anticipated devices.

The store is not Microsoft's first retail store in the U.S., Canada or Puerto Rico. But at two-stories high and more than 22,000 square feet, it's the largest.

The store's Answer Desk — akin to the Genius Bar at Apple stores — offers PC and phone support to customers, even if they didn't buy the device at a Microsoft store.

The store opening comes amid a strong news cycle for Microsoft. The tech giant handily beat earnings estimates last week, and its new lineup of mobile devices has generated a healthy amount of buzz.

Microsoft's Surface Book laptop-tablet hybrid and the Surface Pro 4 tablet went on sale Monday.