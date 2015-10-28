Customer Service

4 Ways Tech Leaders Can Focus on Customer Success

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
4 Ways Tech Leaders Can Focus on Customer Success
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founding Partner at Tricent Capital
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s more common for tech startup leaders to hold an advanced degree in engineering than an MBA. While engineering intelligence is important, it’s not enough to launch you into the big leagues alongside Apple, Google and 3M.

As a startup executive with an engineering background, I know firsthand what it’s like to have holes in my knowledge base. I deeply understand product and systems design, but I’ll be the first to admit that most engineering curricula lack training in the customer experience – something that could be detrimental to a company.

A CEO who doesn’t focus on customer success is a huge liability. The consequences include poor performance, lackluster numbers and unhappy customers. A successful leader must self-educate in customer service at all stages of the company’s growth.

To tangibly connect leadership and customer service, I employed four strategies that helped my company decrease customer churn by 50 percent and increase engagement by 47 percent in just 90 days.

Related: 4 Ways to Show Customers You Are Listening to Them

1. Put the user experience first.

Poorly defined business requirements result in 70 percent of software projects failing; each year, the cost of reworking these projects tops $45 billion. I attribute this failure rate to engineering-oriented founders who spend too much time focused on optimizing the technology stack or improving features users don’t care about.

While product functionality is vital, founders need to stop whiteboarding and start observing how users experience their applications. When I took over managing our product team, I had our engineers take courses alongside me to get UX certification. We quickly realized we’d focused on the wrong things and spent R&D dollars on initiatives our customers didn’t want. Our updated process requires collaboration between one engineer and one UX team member to oversee live field usability studies.

2. Bend over backward for customer success. 

Then, set your sights on customer success. Outline your customer journey and create key metrics to segment your customers into three categories: red (likely to churn), yellow (at risk of churning) and green (potential for upgrades). I suggest your red customers receive calls from executives to discuss and resolve problems. Have account managers contact yellow customers and give them a budget (ours was $200) to fix any problem a user may have encountered. Also, have them call green customers to ask them to consider upgrading their packages. My team aggregated the resulting data within our data warehouse to enable our leadership team to make informed decisions.

3. Use your training budget to foster important values.

Encourage specialists to learn more about fields outside their own. Cross-functional training creates T-shaped perspectives: fundamental knowledge in many areas in people with deep skills and insight in one or two areas.

For example, send your UX team members to a conference to achieve mastery of their craft, as well as an engineering workshop to better understand and appreciate their colleagues’ work. Our team received advanced certifications in UX, digital analytics, online marketing and finance.

Related: 5 Ways to Make It Rain Referrals

4. Make time for co-learning.

Ask each member to bring new knowledge back by having him or her teach others during a working lunch. Then, pair different departments to work on projects that break down silos and form new cross-functional teams. Gather the entire organization to share, evaluate and document the results to improve your company’s functionality.

It’s easy to assume that the best product and the best team will always win. But that’s not the case: Highly trained teams and well-designed products still fail. What really matters is that startup executives grow beyond their backgrounds to embrace their roles as educational leaders. Don’t blame employees for a lack of innovation. Take the reins and make a connection between leadership and customer success by implementing policies that unify and educate.

Related: 4 Things Non-Tech Leaders Do Better Than the Cyber-Obsessed

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Customer Service

The Secret to a Successful Business Is Happy Customers

Customer Service

This Mindset Can Help You Get the Most Out of Your Customer Service Strategy

Customer Service

Does Your Startup Need a Competitive Advantage? Here Are 4 Things That Every Consumer Craves