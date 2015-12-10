5 Steps to Make Your Ultimate Business Breakthrough

I Help Business Leaders Deliver Their Message Effectively, Confidently And Have The Impact They Want On Their Audience

I wanted to quit my startup. I was struggling to get clients. I was running out of money. I wanted to give up.

My new coach, Missy Singer sent me a small book, The Big Leap: Conquer Your Hidden Fear and Take Life to the Next Level. This book helped me understand inner blocks and overcome challenges. I’m now excited about growing my business.

Make your business breakthrough with these five simple steps.

1. Understand your upper-limit problem.

Have you secretly felt that you don’t deserve to be rich and happy? That’s your upper-limit problem. The first step in fixing this is to ask why you feel that way. I thought I didn’t deserve to be rich and happy, because I was too young. I shouldn’t be so successful because I would outshine my sister and make her look or feel bad.

Stop thinking that you don’t deserve success. You deserve to be rich and happy.

2. Be grateful for your money.

Oprah Winfrey says, “Be thankful for what you have -- you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.”

Instead of worrying about the future, focus on the wealth you have now. Say, “I enjoy the money I have,” or, “I have enough money to do everything I want to do.”

3. Find your genius.

Successful entrepreneurs understand their strengths. To find your genius, ask yourself these four questions:

What do I love to do most?

What activities seem fun to me?

What activity makes me feel the most satisfied?

What’s my unique gift?

My genius is inspiring excellence. That’s why I interview successful entrepreneurs, and bring out the best in them. That’s why I write inspiring blog posts to bring out the best in you. What’s your genius?

4. Use your ultimate success mantra.

It can be challenging to let go of negative thoughts. Personal growth expert Gay Hendricks recommended the ultimate success mantra, “I expand in abundance, success and love every day, as I inspire those around me to do the same.”

Close your eyes and take deep breaths. Say the ultimate success mantra. Take two deep breaths. Say the mantra again. Take two deep breaths again. Repeat the process for five minutes, and open your eyes. You’ll feel wide awake and ready to achieve greater success.

5. Focus on the zone of genius.

As entrepreneurs, what we say “no” to is more important than what we say “yes” to. If the request doesn’t serve your genius, say no.

Most people think they are too busy to do what they love. The truth is, you are the master of your time. Spend at least one hour every day on your strengths. Brainstorm business ideas. Talk to your customers. Create business systems.

You never know when you’ll die. Enjoy every moment, and be in your zone of genius.

When I feel stuck in business, I read The Big Leap again. I deserve to be rich and happy. I feel inspired and excited to make the business breakthrough.

What’s stopping you from achieving greater success? What will you do to make your business breakthrough? I look forward to reading your comments.

