Innovation

4 Reasons to Be Exhilarated About Tech Innovation

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
4 Reasons to Be Exhilarated About Tech Innovation
Image credit: Back to the Future | Universal Pictures
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Cutler PR
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last month, people celebrated Back to the Future Day, a light-hearted observance of the day the characters in the 1989 hit film Back to the Future Part II traveled ahead to 2015.

Related: The Lessons Uber, WhatsApp, Amazon and Apple Have Taught Us About Disruption

But technology is advancing at a much faster pace today than it was 26 years ago. The progress we will experience in the next five to 10 years will definitely out-measure that of the last five to 10 years. We are just around the bend from life- and world-changing technologies we can’t yet imagine.

Here are four reasons to be really excited about tech innovation, which is transforming everything:

1. Tech fosters collaboration and connectedness.

Technology is blamed for causing less communication and connection between people. Although innovations like smartphones and social media were built with the intention of bringing people closer together, in many ways they have done just the opposite.

We are constantly on our phones, missing out on face-to-face interactions and distracting us from what’s happening in the moment. In fact, people between the ages of 18 and 36 check their smartphones an average of 43 times per day, according to research published by SDL in 2014. 

But as technology becomes more advanced and more integrated into our lives via the internet of things, we will become more connected and social than ever before. There will no longer be physical blocks that we carry around and stare at while dining, chatting or working. Everything will be seamless and integrated, which will yield unbelievable collaboration and connectedness.

2. Tech is improving medical care and health.

Innovations in technology are radically changing the way healthcare is delivered and monitored. Smartphones, tablets and wearables are increasingly being used and are allowing patients to take control of their own health.

After all, seven in 10 U.S. adults already track at least one health indicator such as weight, diet or a symptom of a condition, according to a 2013 survey from Pew Research. In this new system, healthcare is evolving to become proactive rather than reactive, allowing patients to potentially catch and treat problems earlier.

In addition, technology allows treatment to become more individualized. Those with rare and specific illnesses, disabilities and injuries will benefit from new technology and the tailored treatments they allow. Providers, hospitals and health systems can personalize and track treatment plans to better fit the needs of individual patients, and patients can personalize their exercise regimens, diets and health goals.

Related: 5 Remarkable Facts About the Future of Health Care

Not to mention that advances in science and technology are ushering in a new era of medical research that will likely cure many diseases in the coming decade or two.

Health tech and biotech have the power to transform the lives of millions, if not billions, of people in the not-too-distant future.

3. Tech increases the abundance of resources.

Technology is being used to spread food, wealth and other resources around the world. Agritech innovations are aiming to increase the amount of water and food supplies, as well as their quality. Crowdfunding websites are allowing charities to better connect with communities around the world, to raise the funds they need. Innovations are allowing medicines and vaccines to be created and distributed at lower cost, increasing access to necessary treatments around the world.

Technology will show where the greatest needs are and then help to alleviate them. With the help of new innovations in technology, poverty, hunger and disease will decrease tremendously in the coming decades.

4. Tech gives us more time.

Technology is increasingly eliminating jobs. The workforce is being automated, and robots can perform many jobs more efficiently than humans can -- and this will continue at an exponential rate.

As more and more jobs are automated, and resources become abundant, we will have more time to grow our intellects and our hearts. We can focus on the arts, obtain knowledge and personally grow and help others. We will live less by the sweat of our brow, and more by the inspiration of the mind and heart.

What predictions do you have for the next wave of tech innovations? Let us know in the comments.

Related: MIT Researchers Built a Chip That Could Bring Night Vision to Cars, Phones

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Innovation

Solving Global Problems with Innovation and Science Fiction

Innovation

Why You Don't Need to 'Reinvent the Wheel' to be an Entrepreneur

Innovation

5 Ways to Inspire Creativity and Innovation in Your Employees