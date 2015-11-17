McDonald's

McDonald's to Debut Its New Value Menu 'McPick' in 2016

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

McDonald's Corp said it would debut a "McPick" U.S. value menu in January as turnaround efforts continue at the world's largest restaurant chain by revenue.

The first promotion will be "McPick 2 for $2," and will run from Jan. 4 through Feb. 8, McDonald's spokeswoman Lisa McComb said on Tuesday, adding that the menu would offer choice and flexibility.

McDonald's will still offer its Dollar Menu & More value menu, which will share some items with the McPick menu, McComb said.

McDonald's introduced the Dollar Menu & More to wean customers off its $1 value menu. The goal with McPick is to convince them to spend more money and to shake the chain's reputation for serving cheap food.

"I believe we can own the modern definition of value," McDonald's Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook said at the company's investor meeting last week, where he said new value platform was in the works.

Easterbrook, who has vowed to remake McDonald's as a "modern, progressive burger company," has been taking steps to bolster the taste and quality of McDonald's food by using butter instead of margarine on Egg McMuffins and switching to cage-free eggs and chicken from animals raised with fewer antibiotics.

In October, McDonald's reported a stronger-than-expected increase in third quarter sales at established restaurants, ending six straight quarters of flat or declining results.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

McDonald's

It's Time for McDonald's to Offer a Veggie Burger Nationwide

McDonald's

Dozens of Workers Have Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against McDonald's

McDonald's

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee