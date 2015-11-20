My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

7 Ways the Cloud Can Help Your Business Save Money (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Ways the Cloud Can Help Your Business Save Money (Infographic)
Image credit: Pexels
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur-in-Residence at The Neat Company
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every small-business owner and entrepreneur knows that properly managing cash flow is a determining factor in whether a business flourishes or flounders. Therefore, it is essential that these decision-makers have a solid understanding of how money is moving in and out of their business.

But what happens when there is a noticeable disruption in the profit and loss statements and the realization that, for unknown reasons, the numbers are dipping in the wrong direction? It may be time to assess your spending and look beyond the books to identify inefficiencies and places your business could be losing money -- without anyone even realizing it.

Related: 5 Ways to Avoid That Jittery State of Panic and Uncertainty About Cash

Here are seven problems that could be causing your small business to lose money and easy ways to fix them: 

success of old entrepreneurs(Infographic)

Related: 5 Free Apps to Help You Move Your Business to the Cloud

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

After More Than $700,000 Disappeared, They Launched the World's First Embezzlement Insurance

Finance

Tax Audits Are on the Rise. Here's Why You Shouldn't Freak Out.

Finance

How I Built $500 in Credit to $500,000