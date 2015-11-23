Acquisitions

Pfizer to Buy Botox Maker Allergan in Massive $160 Billion Deal

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Pfizer to Buy Botox Maker Allergan in Massive $160 Billion Deal
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Pfizer Inc on Monday said it would buy Botox maker Allergan Plc in a record-breaking deal worth $160 billion to cut its U.S. tax bill by moving its headquarters to Ireland.

The acquisition will create the world's largest drugmaker, with combined annual revenue of about $64 billion. It is also the biggest-ever tax inversion deal, an increasingly popular and controversial maneuver aimed at helping U.S. companies lower their taxes by reincorporating overseas.

U.S. President Barack Obama has called inversions unpatriotic and has tried to crack down on the practice. To avoid potential restrictions, the transaction was technically structured as smaller Dublin-based Allergan buying Pfizer, although the combined company will be known as Pfizer Plc and continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Ian Read.

The merger will delay by two years the Lipitor and Viagra maker's decision on whether to split itself into two. That decision, which could sell off Pfizer's lower margin unit of products facing generic competition, was expected by late 2016.

The deal enhances offerings from both Pfizer's faster-growing branded products business, with additions like Botox, and its established products unit. Still, investors had been hoping Pfizer would sell off the lower-margin business in 2017, a move now put off by the time required to integrate Allergan, Pfizer said.

Allergan CEO Brent Saunders will become president and chief operating officer of the combined company with oversight of all commercial businesses.

Read, who has long sought to slash Pfizer's U.S. tax rate, said in a statement that the deal would help put the company on "on a more competitive footing."

The company was expected to pay about 25 percent in corporate taxes this year, compared with about 15 percent for Allergan. Pfizer Chief Financial Officer Frank D'Amelio said he expected a combined tax rate of 17 percent to 18 percent by 2017.

The deal comes some 18 months after the failure of Read's initial attempt at an inversion, a $118 billion bid to acquire Britain-based AstraZeneca Plc that ran into staunch opposition from that company's management and UK politicians.

On a conference call with analysts, Pfizer said the merger would give it enhanced access to its tens of billions of dollars parked overseas over time and allow for more share buybacks and dividend payments.

Saunders said the combination would provide access to about 70 additional worldwide markets for Allergan products.

The merger, scheduled for completion in the second half of 2016, will deliver more than $2 billion in cost savings in the first three years, the companies said. It was not immediately clear how many jobs would be lost as a result.

The companies estimated the merger would increase earnings per share by 10 percent, excluding special items, in 2019 and add by a high-teens percentage rate in 2020.

The deal values Allergan shares at $363.63 each, about 16 percent more than their closing price of $312.46 on Friday. Pfizer shareholders would control of 56 percent of the combined company.

Allergan shareholders would receive 11.3 shares in the combined entity for each of their shares.

Pfizer stockholders can get cash or one share of the combined company for each of their shares, but the aggregate amount of cash must range from $6 billion to $12 billion.

Plans call for four current directors of Allergan, including Saunders and Executive Chairman Paul Bisaro, to join Pfizer's 11-member board, the companies said in a joint release.

The U.S. Treasury, concerned about losing billions of dollars in tax revenue, has been taking steps to limit the benefits of increasingly popular tax inversion deals, but it admitted last week that it would take legislation from Congress to stop such maneuvers.

Reports that the companies were in talks emerged a month ago.

Their combined medicine chest would put Pfizer staples such as impotence treatment Viagra, cholesterol fighter Lipitor and nerve pain treatment Lyrica alongside Allergan's Botox wrinkle treatment, Alzheimer's drug Namenda and dry-eye medication Restasis.

Shares of Pfizer were down 3.3 percent, while Allergan fell 2.4 percent.

Pfizer was advised by Guggenheim Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co, Centerview Partners and Moelis & Co. Its legal advisers are Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and A & L Goodbody.

Allergan was advised by J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Latham & Watkins LLP and Arthur Cox are its legal advisers.

(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Lisa Von Ahn)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Acquisitions

Acquisition vs. Ideation: Is Acquisition Entrepreneurship Your Best Bet?

Acquisitions

Refrigerated Protein Bar Company Perfect Snacks Acquired by a Multibillion-Dollar Food Giant

Acquisitions

How to Make Your Startup's Acquisition a Beginning, Not an End