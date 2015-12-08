Nike

Brand Power: Nike Signs Lebron James to Lifetime Deal

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Brand Power: Nike Signs Lebron James to Lifetime Deal
Image credit: Ken Blaze | USA Today Sports | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) performs his pre-game chalk ritual before the game.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Nike has signed NBA star LeBron James to a lifetime deal, the company said Monday.

The sneaker giant did not disclose the terms of the agreement, but sources told CNBC it is the biggest in Nike's history. In a statement, Nike said its relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers star "provides significant value to our business, brand and shareholders."

"We have already built a strong LeBron business over the past 12 years, and we see the potential for this to continue to grow throughout his playing career and beyond," Nike said.

Nike aims to build its brand around James beyond his playing career, and is adding more executives and boosting advertising for the unit, sources said. The company sold $340 million of James' shoe line in the 12 months through January 2015, according to SportsScanInfo. 

James initially signed with the company out of high school in 2003 for a reported $90 million. The extension announced Monday marks the first time Nike has officially given a lifetime deal, according to sources.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the terms of the agreement.

James' lifetime commitment is the latest in high-profile endorsement deals for NBA stars. Nike previously extended its deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder's Kevin Durant last year.

In September, the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry extended his deal with Nike rival Under Armour through 2024.

Nike shares rose about 1 percent in extended trading Monday. The stock has climbed about 37 percent this year, the top performer in theDow Jones industrial average.

— CNBC's Jessica Golden contributed to this report.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Nike

Faulty Update Bricks Nike 'Self-Lacing' Smart Shoes

Nike

Nike's Adapt BB Is an App-Controlled, Self-Lacing Basketball Shoe

Logos

10 Questions to Ask When Designing Your Company's Logo