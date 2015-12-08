Technology

These Awesome Video-Playing Sneakers Have Raised More Than $300,000 on Indiegogo

Because we don’t have enough glowing screens in our lives, now they’re on sneakers, too.

Meet ShiftWear high tops, a pair of customizable kicks decked out with curved electronic displays on their sides. With the touch of a companion mobile app, they appear to light up with undulating images and GIF-like looping animations, all in full HD color.

“If it’s on a digital screen, you can get it onto this sneaker,” the voiceover artist in a commercial for ShiftWear dramatically declares. That’s music to marketers’ ears, if you ask us. Imagine your company’s logo -- or latest YouTube video -- shining bold and bright on a flashy set of the basketball-style athletic shoes.

That’d be sweet -- if the wireless-charging lace-ups make it to market. They’re off to a good start: ShiftWear’s makers, a six-person New York City startup called Technologie, have already racked up some $315,000 on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, blasting a thousand times past their original $25,000 goal and then some. The campaign has 15 days left to go.

To sink your toes into this fancy footwear, you’ll have to part with $150 on Indiegogo, at least. Pledges go all the way up to $600 for additional pairs and perks. Have at it, big spending sneakerheads. No shoestring budgets here.

ShiftWear says it expects to ship out its first Kevlar-soled “badass sneakers” in fall 2016. But, increasingly more savvy to the fact that successfully crowdfunded products often ship late, beyond late -- and sometimes not at all -- we’ll hold out hope, but we won’t hold our breath.

