You Are Your Biggest Obstacle in Becoming an Entrepreneur

January 4, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What if I told you that the number-one thing standing in your way to launching and / or expanding your business was something you can control 100 percent? What if I also told you that the moment you conquer it, your whole life and business will change for the better? So, do you want to overcome the biggest obstacle facing many prospective or new entrepreneurs? Of course you do!

Related: 7 Challenges Successful People Overcome

The only thing standing in your way is you. It's a simple thought and simple concept. Change your thoughts, and therefore change your path. The story we tell ourselves everyday, every conversation we have, every choice we make greatly impacts how you feel about yourself. How you feel about yourself means everything.

This is much easier said than done. Your journey through entrepreneurship will have highs and lows, at times making it hard to stay positive in light of tougher situations. Building your confidence from the beginning and throughout the process is so important. People will doubt your ability. People will tell you it can't be done the way you want. People will say it's not possible.

But you have to stay strong, confident and believe that you will find a new path. Only you have the vision, so only you can say whether or not it's the right path, choice, etc. for your company and idea. The moment you tell yourself you can't, it's not possible, I'm not good enough, etc. is the moment you fail to problem solve. You end up getting in your own way to seeing the solutions and finding a way to succeed.

So how to you get out of your own way?

Related: 5 Steps to a Sky's-the-Limit Mindset

Here are five easy things to implement right away.

1. Tell yourself you will figure things out.

Tell yourself that you will problem solve, that you are worthy of success and you have the ability to achieve anything. This will keep that voice in your head from getting negative, so that you can find the good in the problems that arise and allow them to be a part of your journey -- not the thing that stops you.

2. Surround yourself with positive people who believe in you and your idea.

They will provide strength when you need it and constructive feedback to make you better.

3. Remember why you started.

Know your purpose, write it down and look at it everyday. Remember, you are building something great, and it takes time -- so be kind to yourself.

4. Empower yourself.

Do this through gaining more knowledge in an area you feel you may lack, ask questions and network with others who have been where you are.

5. Take your big long-term goals, and break them up into small goals.

And then achieve them! Don't forget to reward yourself -- a glass of champagne is always a good reward.

Try these techniques and watch yourself transform. You so got this -- now get out of the way!

Related: 4 Motivating TED Talks to Help You Bounce Back From Failure