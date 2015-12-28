5 Habits That Will Guarantee Your Failure in Life

December 28, 2015 5 min read

Your daily habits define who you are. You are practically what you do. In the words of Winston Churchill: "Success is not final, failure is not fatal -- it is the courage to continue that counts." If you have ever failed in the past but never gave up, you are stronger than you think.

If you have failed recently and are considering giving up, don't. The obstacle is definitely the way. There will always be a way out. You just haven't found it yet. Keep on trying. Find out why and how you got stuck, and dig yourself out of the temporary setback. Unfortunately, most people refuse to do something about their failures. In the end, they give up on their dreams and stop working on projects that matter to them and continue to wallow in discontent.

Everyone fears to fail, experiencing it is inevitable, but it's your response to it that makes all the difference. Don't get stuck. You are not your failure. These are a few of the many habits that could guarantee your failure -- and what you can do about them.

1. Failing to plan

You have a better chance to succeed in life if you have a plan. It doesn't have to be perfect. The real world doesn't reward perfectionists but those who get stuff done. You should always think through whatever you want to achieve and make plans on what to do next at any point in time. You plans should be specific, measurable and time-bound. A complete big picture prepares you for execution. Don't make vague plans. You will be prone to procrastinate if your plan is not measurable. Work with timelines for better and faster results.

2. The fear to even try

"You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take." Wayne Gretzky could not have said that any better. You can only make progress if you take a step. Overcoming the fear of failing is the first step towards success. Start confronting your fears today. And take even the most basic step towards what you have to do. Remember the dream you were too scared to chase? It’s still not too late to give it a try. Never miss an opportunity to try.

"No matter how many mistakes you make, or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t trying." -- Tony Robbins.

3. Giving up too soon

How persistent are you about pursuing your dreams and goals in life? One of the most important secrets of success is learning to conquer your doubts. Most of us give up on our passion too soon. Every successful person you know today has a perseverance story to share. There is probably no better example of persistence than the story of Abraham Lincoln.

He failed in business at 21, lost a legislative race at age 22, failed in business again at 24 and lost a congressional race when he was 34. At 45 he lost a senatorial race. And he failed in an attempt to become Vice President when he was 47. But he was finally elected President of the United States at age 52. Lincoln never quit. He could have given up after several attempts but pursued his ambition to assume the highest office in America. There is no substitute for persistence. As long as you are still actively trying after every failure, you have not failed yet.

4. Disbelief

If you don't believe in what you do, you will give up at some point. If you have no reason to believe it's possible to achieve your dreams or goals, all the effort you are putting into it will be wasted. You mind’s unconscious beliefs plays a significant role in the amount of effort you put into your life's work. If you don't see a successful outcome, you won't push yourself further to get there. Your progress depends on your decision to try knowing that you will overcome your failures and rise above them.

5. Making excuses

There will always be a reason why it can't be done. People constantly explain away why they couldn’t, shouldn’t, didn’t, or simply wouldn’t do something. When you make excuses, you are simply saying, “I’m not in control.” But guess what -- you are the only person who is fully in control of your actions and decisions in the world. Making excuses robs you of your personal power.

People make excuses because of the fear of the unknown. Others are just afraid of change, rejection and embarrassment. Fear locks you in your comfort zone. And nothing magical or remarkable happens in your safe zone. You can stop making excuses if you learn how to eliminate all traces of fear from your life. The next time you experience a setback, don't make an excuse. See it as a challenge, learn from it and move on. Excuses are distractions, and they reduce your confidence and self-belief. You don't want that -- especially when you still have a lot to show the world.

