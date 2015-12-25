5 Benefits of Getting Outside the Home Office Every Day

December 25, 2015 4 min read

It’s no surprise that a lot of entrepreneurs work from home. With today’s technology, offices can exist virtually and business can proceed the same as if it occurred in a brick and mortar office.

Since it is so conveniently located at home, just steps away, many entrepreneurs make the mistake of putting all of their time into their work. This can lead to burnout, procrastination and a loss of excitement about the chosen career, not to mention related health problems.

Working in the same environment, day after day, we lack the outside stimulation that sparks new ideas and renews our creative spirit. So here are five reasons to get out of the house every day.

1. Networking.

According to Dr. Ivan Misner, founder of Business Networking International® (BNI), people who spend more than 20 hours a week networking, on average, get almost 70 percent of their business through referrals. Get out and visit or join area networking groups, attend chamber of commerce meetings, or get involved in a MeetUp group related to your field. You’ll meet new people, make important contacts, and generate more business.

2. Inspiration.

The simple act of taking a walk can soothe the soul and allow your subliminal mind start to create. Steve Jobs espoused this activity. Mark Zuckerberg is known to hold meetings while walking. According to Stanford researchers, walking boosts creativity by an average of 60 percent.

While walking, let your mind wander and your thoughts gather. Don’t force thoughts or try to come to decisions. Notice your surroundings with a conscious effort to use all your five senses -- sight, smell, touch, hearing and taste.

3. Healthy vitamins.

There’s a reason you were told to play outside when you were a child…it’s healthy. Research shows that more people lack essential vitamins than ever before, partly because they’re staying inside more. The sun’s energy turns a chemical in your skin into vitamin D3, which is carried to the liver and kidneys to transform into Vitamin D. Lack of Vitamin D can lead to a number of health concerns, including osteoporosis, fractures, prostate, colon and breast cancer, cardiovascular disease and other disorders.

4. Better self worth.

Even something as simple as getting dressed to go out can lift the spirits, along with the good feeling you get from grooming and preening yourself. Make it a point to get in the shower every morning and dress for work, even if you don’t leave your home. It will make a huge difference in how professional you feel, and act, in your office, and you’ll be ready to dash out the door at a moment’s notice when a friend or new client wants to meet you for lunch.

5. Essential movement.

Sitting for hours can ruin your health, and may even raise your risk of death, reports a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology. You also need regular movement and exercise to boost your energy and keep you from developing stiff muscles or other neuromuscular or physiological problems caused by sitting too much.

Make it a point to take a break several times day. Set an alarm if you have to. You’ll do your body a favor by getting up and out, at least for a little while.

If you’re an entrepreneur lucky enough to work from home, take advantage of the freedom it offers in your schedule and be sure to keep a healthy balance. You and your business will benefit.

