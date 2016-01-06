Franchises

How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
3 min read

This story appears in the January 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

David Ogburn
Image Credit: Illustration by Alexandra Compain-Tossier

It was a blazing hot day in La Quinta, Calif., when David Ogburn pulled up to his house, sweaty from working at his swimming-pool maintenance and repair business. In his driveway was a Budget Blinds van, hired by his wife, Maryellen. David went inside and started talking to the franchise owners. Impressed, he thought buying a franchise could be a way to relocate and get out of the pool business.

His wife and two sons, Travis and Jeff, stayed behind in April 1995 while David moved to their chosen location in Reno, Nev., to start the franchise. By November, the business was generating enough income for the entire family to move north. Eventually, both sons came to work for the company, and the Ogburns expanded with three other Nevada franchises. Life was good.

But in early 2008, nerves set in. Orders were slipping as business slowed for the builders and decorators who made up the family’s primary customer base. Then, on July 2 of that year, tragedy struck: Jeff was killed in a head-on car crash. By October, the recession had taken its full toll, and the Ogburns’ lives were in shambles.

“Our business was dropping so fast, we couldn’t keep up,” David recalls. “At that point, we had a minimum of $100,000 going out every month, irrespective of cost of goods. That was just our fixed expenses.”

At the time, Budget Blinds was allowing franchisees to get out of their contracts and turn in their locations. The Ogburns laid off their employees, including Travis, and turned in two of their units. They lost their home and their savings. David, who was 60 at the time, thought he would never be able to retire. He didn’t know what to do next.

His turnaround, he says, came through a combination of faith, early signs of economic recovery in 2010 and a lucky contract that Budget Blinds corporate landed with major builder Lennar Corp. Sales began to climb, and eventually Travis came back to work for the company.

In 2014, the Ogburns won three awards at the Budget Blinds national convention—the most any franchisee has ever received. Travis worked with his parents to open a location in Las Vegas and began building out the territory there.

Over the past five years, the family’s business has grown to as much as $100,000 a month in sales with Lennar and the referrals it has created. Projected 2015 revenue is $5 million, and David can finally see himself “riding off into the sunset,” he says. He and Maryellen are making plans for handing over the reins in two to three years.

“We’ve now got three generations in the business,” he says, noting that Travis’ oldest son has signed on. “Now it’s just a matter of when the time is right.”

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 3: Building Your Tribe

Franchises

The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

Franchises

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 2: Getting in the Mindset for Success