My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

4 Things CEOs Want From HR Leadership

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Things CEOs Want From HR Leadership
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Veteran CEO; CEO, Black Box; Founder, Khorus
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The head of HR is frequently, at least in the CEO’s eyes, seen as the low man (or woman) on the executive totem pole. This occurs despite the fact that people are the biggest item on almost every company’s budget, and that CEOs consistently list talent as a top concern.

Related: Why We Replaced (In)Human Resources with 'Employee Experience'

Yet, rather than being seen as a strategically valuable, business-oriented leader, the head of HR is often regarded instead as administration- and compliance-focused.

How can HR leaders reverse this image and make themselves invaluable to the CEO and the business? Here are four ways:

1. Match talent resources with company strategy.

The ability to counsel the CEO in strategic planning and resource allocation is critical to HR’s role in modern business. CEOs want an HR executive who understands where the company wants to go and what talent resources are required to get there quickly. And every group wants as many people as they can get to do the work.

The CEO needs help to determine the right number of resources in every area to execute on the strategy and maintain balance across the organization. Small changes in the number of people in an organization can change a loss into a profit, or vice versa. The head of HR can provide the data and counsel to make the organization as efficient as possible.

2. Help attract the best and brightest.

CEOs want the HR department to proactively help find and hire industry stars -- not just put up job posts when a vacancy occurs. Filling empty positions is not enough to be successful. A true HR leader must help market the company in a way that attracts the best talent in the industry. Recruiting is a continuous sales process, and top-notch HR leaders will embrace it and add tremendous value.

Related: What HR Pros Need to Learn From the Rest of the Company

3. Deliver excellence in the onboarding process.

HR leaders should drive good management practices by applying the mantra, “Don’t micromanage, but do micro-train.” Too many companies hire good people only to let them flounder once they come onboard. Then they’re disappointed when the new employee doesn't contribute quickly.

HR can end this harmful dynamic by owning the onboarding process. Quality onboarding includes making the new hire aware of company history and general industry knowledge and having him or her attend meetings with key executives, in addition to the obvious job-specific training.

These actions have multiple benefits such as driving high performance, creating a common language across the company and building a strong culture through shared experiences.

4. Focus on employee engagement.

Most companies don't measure employee engagement, much less manage it. This is yet another area where the HR executive can and should take the lead. He or she can:

  1. measure engagement through tools such as Gallup’s Q12 survey.
  2. take action on issues surfaced. 
  3. support the entire management chain in efforts to engage employees.

It’s especially critical for HR to coach and give feedback to first-line managers, many of whom aren't well trained and lack skills that are critical to keeping employees engaged and motivated.

These are just four of many areas where a strong HR leader can provide real business value and reclaim his or her rightful position as a vital advisor to the CEO. Of course, the CEO should also be a champion of the HR function and willing to take an active role in all these areas.

Choosing to work for this type of CEO is the first step toward success for an HR leader.

Related: How HR Can Communicate Important-But-Boring Stuff to New Hires

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Human Resources

When Writing Your Business Plan, Be Sure to Include This

Human Resources

How Google, Facebook and Amazon Handle Office Romances -- and How You Should Too

Human Resources

Don't Shuffle People Into the Wrong Job Just Because They're Already on the Payroll