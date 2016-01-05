Already Feeling Less-Than Resolute in the New Year? Here's Why.

January 5, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

2016 is finally here. More than likely, I’m sure you sat down at some point leading up to the New Year and thought about some major life and business goals that you want to achieve moving forward. I won’t get into the statistics or over deliver on disheartening news, considering it has been written about quite a bit during this time of year, but as you have probably already heard by now, a large percentage of the population doesn't achieve their New Years resolutions and goals that they set out to achieve at the beginning of each year.

Related: 8 Steps to Create a Winning Career Growth Plan for 2016

Here are three common reasons that I strongly feel are some of the biggest reasons as to why most people fall short in achieving their loftiest goals when Dec. 31 rolls around each year.

1. A lack of strategy

While actually writing down your goals and taking that first step is great, it’s still not enough to actually achieve them. After you write down your goals and get clear about what it is you want, it’s absolutely imperative that you come up with a strategy on how you are going to follow through all year long and achieve your goal.

After I create my list of goals, I immediately take the time to craft a well thought-out strategy plan on how I am going to cross the finish line and then make a list of everything that needs to be done in order for that to become a reality. After I have the list of all the tasks and projects that need to be completed in order for me to achieve a particular goal, I then begin to transfer two to three items over to my daily to-do list.

If you haven’t done so already, take a long and hard look at all of your resolutions or goals that you have for 2016. If you don’t already have a strategy to back up how you are going to achieve each goal, make it a priority to do so. You will thank yourself later.

Related: Here's How People Without Self Discipline Can Achieve Big Goals

2. A lack of focus on execution

Just as if you have a list of goals and resolutions without a plan on how you are going to achieve them is absolutely pointless, the same goes for having goals and a plan without having a laser-like focus on executing each and everyday. In football terms, you can have the best coaches, players and even draw up the most wonderful game plan, but none of the matters what so ever if the players don’t execute that game plan come game day.

After you craft a strategy, execution must be at the forefront of your mind every waking moment. Find out what motivates you, pushes you and challenges you to keep going even when the going gets tough. If this is going to truly be your best year ever, then execution must be a daily focus.

3. A lack of fight and resolve to get the job done no matter what

I understand as I stated before that there are some individual cases where there is a legitimate reason as to why someone may have fell short in achieving one of their big goals in the previous year, but a harsh and sad reality is that most people are soft. When they experience some sort of setback, when others doubt them, or when the battle they are facing in the pursuit of their goal seems to be forever uphill, most quit and decide right then and there that they will settle for another year just like the previous five.

Understand that you will face challenges in 2016 in the pursuit of your biggest goals and dreams. Understand that you will get knocked down numerous of times by the harsh realities of life. But also understand this: You don’t have to fall victim to those circumstances. Instead of going through the tough times in the New Year, choose to grow through those tough times. That's where champions are built. Goal achievement is rarely ever an easy journey.

There will be many struggles along the way, but as long as you declare to yourself that nothing will completely derail your pursuit of greatness and fight through everything that stands between you and the achievement of your goals, you will be well on your way to making 2016 a great one.

Related: 6 Apps That Help You Stick to Your Goals