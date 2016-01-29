My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Venture Capital

Tips for Entrepreneurs Who Must Brave the Venture-Capital Gauntlet

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tips for Entrepreneurs Who Must Brave the Venture-Capital Gauntlet
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
CEO, HootSuite
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Seeking out venture capital for your business is rarely easy -- especially if you’re doing it for the first time. Entrepreneurs may be specialists in their niche, but attracting and weighing different funding offers requires an entirely new skill set and can prove overwhelming. It was for me.

Related: VC 100: The Top Investors in Early-Stage Startups

After braving multiple financing rounds -- ranging in value from $1.9 million to $165 million -- I’ve gained some perspective on the venture capital (VC) landscape. With the benefit of hindsight, I’d like to share a few lessons with entrepreneurs testing the VC waters for the first time.

First, flip the script. Many entrepreneurs are intimidated by the prospect of meeting with investors. But VC firms aren’t doing you a favor by meeting. Their whole purpose is to deploy capital -- in fact, they’re losing money if they don’t. Once you put aside the intimidation factor, it becomes much easier to make your pitch and rationally evaluate the offers that you receive.

This leads to my next point: Cast a wide net. Many promising startups set their sites exclusively on one or two big-name investors. While the brand equity is nice, the reality is that these firms don’t necessarily offer anything above and beyond what you get elsewhere.

Rather than choosing a firm based on pedigree, choose one you actually have a connection with. Meet with a variety of investors, and don’t try to get funded on your first meeting. Take time to build relationships. And do your homework. Dig into a representative cross-section of each firm’s portfolio companies, not just the few they give you as references. Use LinkedIn to track down other founders to get the inside scoop. The Funded has user-generated reviews of thousands of investors and can also be a helpful starting point.

Related: What VCs Want in 2016

Once you’ve settled on a firm, don’t take the first offer on the table. This may seem obvious, but if you’re starved for capital, it can be tempting to just sign on the dotted line. Above all, I’d suggest avoiding complex deal structures. The harder a deal is to decipher, the more likely you’ll be left holding the bag a few years down the road.

Finally, keep your expectations in check. Lots of VCs will promise you the moon -- hands-on guidance, special insights, strategic help, etc. But once their investment is locked down, many turn their attention to the next big thing. If you go into a deal expecting just capital, you may be pleasantly surprised if you actually get something more.

Investors clearly have a strategic edge when it comes to negotiating deals -- it’s all they do, after all. But armed with a few tips, entrepreneurs -- even those wrestling with financing for the first time -- can help level the playing field. In my case, I know that many late nights and lots of hand-wringing could have been avoided, if only I had known then what I know now.

Related: What a 1990 Chevy Pickup Truck Purchase Taught Me About Raising Capital

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Venture Capital

Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.

Silicon Valley VCs Were Eager to Hear About Our Cannabis Tech Firm but Reluctant to Invest

The VC World Is Still a Boys' Club -- Here's How to Change That