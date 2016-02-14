My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sales

Learn This Man's Method for Rolling With Rejection

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn This Man's Method for Rolling With Rejection
Image credit: Illustration by Josh Cochran
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sanjiv Patel’s business was supposed to be fun. He’d dreamt up Lord Nut, a whimsical 19th-century, Monty Pythonesque spokes-character for his brand of boldly flavored peanuts. He came from finance and was able to easily raise $200,000 in startup capital. Then he started going on sales calls, and the fun stopped. “I’d get very nervous,” he recalls. “In the beginning, I thought I could do a PowerPoint and that’s it.” 

There were a lot of no’s in those days. Each no made him more fearful for the next one. “The hardest part,” he says, “is keeping poised when there’s negativity in the room.”

Eventually he realized his problem: He was making rejection too easy. Customers would say no to his PowerPoint, and he’d pack up and go home. So he began researching his buyers’ tastes and style, down to what kind of clothes to wear; his goal was to be instantly likeable. He’d ask salesmen of other products about their experience with a certain store, so he could be prepared for their sensibilities. And when they said no, he just kept getting to know them.

On one sales call, he drove hours for a meeting -- and the first words uttered by the buyer were, “We don’t think your product is a fit.” But Patel just laughed it off. He took the meeting anyway, presented his product, and asked, “What do you see happening in this category?” A good conversation followed. Three years later, he got the account. “You just have to run in there and take your licks” Patel says now. “I still get blank stares today. But I’m just a terrier. I won’t let go.”

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sales

8 Tips You Can Use to Improve Your Sales Numbers

Sales

Top 5 Counterproductive Questions to Never Ask on a Cold Call

Sales

This Is How Founders Fail When Hiring Their First VP of Sales