Business Travelers Are Now Using Uber More Than Rental Cars

January 21, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



It turns out, you’re not the only one taking Uber rides for work.

After steadily increasing in popularity among business people, Uber finally trumped rental cars when it came to business expenses, according to a report released on Thursday by expense software company Certify. While Uber rides made up 41 percent of expensed rides during the fourth quarter of 2015, rental cars only made up 39 percent. Meanwhile, Uber rides overtook taxis rides two quarters ago.

For its report, Certify analyzed more than 9 million receipts and travel expenses for the last quarter of 2015, and over 30 million receipts for the entire year, a spokesman told Fortune.

Among other transportation options, the report notes that Lyft rides have seen a 712 percent growth over 2015, while taxi rides have fallen from 35 percent of overall rides in the first quarter of the year to a mere 20 percent in the fourth quarter.

Other on-demand services also saw their portion for business expenses increase over the past year. HotelTonight, which lets customers book last minute hotel rooms, saw a 1050 percent growth from the first quarter of 2015, while home-sharing and hotel alternative Airbnb saw a a growth of 259 percent over the same period of time.

After seeing an increase in business travel bookings, Airbnb released a revamped dashboard for corporate travel managers last summer in an effort to bolster business bookings. On-demand meal delivery startups Postmates, Doordash, and Sprig also saw considerable growth, according to the report.