My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Personally Cancels 'Super Rude' Customer's Tesla Model X Order

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Personally Cancels 'Super Rude' Customer's Tesla Model X Order
Image credit: Elon Musk Fans via Facebook
Elon Musk
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Warning: Watch your mouth when you talk about Tesla online. If you say the wrong thing, Elon Musk could bring down the hammer and block you from buying one of his precious electric cars.

In fact, the golden boy CEO did just that, personally canceling venture capitalist Stewart Alsop’s order for a Model X after Alsop called him out for showing up almost two hours late to the official launch event for the CUV.

If you follow Musk, his habitual tardiness should come as no surprise. Still, it didn’t sit well with Alsop. He took to Medium, the Internet’s all-the-rage op-ed page, to complain.

Related: Elon Musk Is Not Impressed With Apple

“It probably won’t matter that you screwed up this event completely,” he carped in a shaming rant directly addressed to Musk last September. “It would still be nice if you showed some class and apologized to the people who believe in this product.”   

Big mistake, Alsop. Musk’s the boss and he’ll do as he pleases. Not only do get you no apology, you get no Model X. How’s that for showing “some class”?

No surprise here, Alsop took to Medium once again after the two apparently spoke on the phone, revealing the hot-headed man behind Iron Man’s petty move. “I heard from our phone conversation that you feel that my post, “Dear @ElonMusk: You should be ashamed of yourself”, was a personal attack on you,” he wrote. “I also hear that you are not comfortable having me own a Tesla car and have cancelled my order for a Tesla Model X.”

Related: An Emotional Elon Musk Admits He's Only 'Tried' to Take Two Weeks Off in Past 12 Years

Once the press got wind of the catfight, the Twitterverse went off and so did Musk, confirming that he had car-blocked a “super rude customer.”   

Any other CEO would be harshly criticized for stooping so low, for exacting such rock-bottom revenge. But not Elon Reeve Musk, entrepreneurial superstar, future citizen of Mars. Aside from a few dings and scrapes, his halo seems fully intact.

As for Alsop -- whom Musk helped turn into Tesla’s most famous dissatisfied customer -- he’s bummed he likely can’t have in on any SpaceX action. “I guess this means I probably won’t be allowed to buy a SpaceX Dragon, either.” Probably not.

Related: Mark Cuban Slams Y Combinator Co-Founder for Dissing Shark Tank in Ugly Twitter Feud

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Tesla Investigated Elon Musk After He Reportedly Pushed a Former Employee

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Pentagon Security Clearance Is Under Review Over Marijuana Use

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Asks Judge to Toss 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Lawsuit