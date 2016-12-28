20 Quotes From Football Legends to Help Take Your Game to the Next Level

In honor of one of the biggest sporting events of the year -- the Super Bowl -- I thought it was extremely fitting to compile some of my favorite football quotes and share them with you to help take your game to the next level. Whether it be a legendary coach or player, these individuals have exemplified the true characteristics of what it takes to be a winner.
Related: You Can Do Super Bowl Marketing on a Shoestring Budget
1. "When you're good at something, you'll tell everyone. When you're great at something, they'll tell you." -- Walter Payton
2. “Your talent determines what you can do. Your motivation determines how much you are willing to do. Your attitude determines how well you do it.” -- Lou Holtz
3. “The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge -- but rather in a lack of will." -- Vince Lombardi
4. “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog.” -- Archie Griffin
5. “Setting a goal is not the main thing. It is deciding how you will go about achieving it and staying with that plan.” -- Tom Landry
6. “Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it." -- George Hallas
7. “There are only three things you should ever do about a mistake: Admit it, learn from it, don’t repeat it.” -- Bear Bryant
8. “Talent sets the floor, character sets the ceiling.” -- Bill Belichick
9. “Winning is what happens when commitment, desire, talent, preparation, hard work and leadership all come together.” -- Tom Coughlin
10. "Humble enough to prepare, confident enough to perform." -- Tom Coughlin
Related: 10 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership From the NFL's Greatest Coaches
11. "If you can believe it, the mind can achieve it." -- Ronnie Lott
12. "Leadership is a matter of having people look at you and gain confidence. If you’re in control, they’re in control." -- Tom Landry
13. "The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavor.” -- Vince Lombardi
14. “If football taught me anything about business, it is that you win the game one play at a time.” -- Frank Tarkenton
15. "Today I will do what others won’t, so tomorrow I can accomplish what others can’t.” -- Jerry Rice
16. "Self-praise is for losers. Be a winner. Stand for something. Always have class, and be humble." -- John Madden
17. "You are never a loser until you quit trying.” -- Mike Ditka
18. "Adversity is an opportunity for heroism." -- Mark Levy
19. "The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra." -- Jimmy Johnson
20. "The superior man blames himself. The inferior man blames others." -- Don Shula
Related: Squarespace Is Going All in With a Super Bowl Ad Starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele
Matt Mayberry
As a former NFL linebacker for the Chicago Bears, Matt Mayberry is currently an acclaimed keynote speaker, peak performance strategist and writer. As the CEO of Matt Mayberry Enterprises, a training and consulting company, he specializ...
Read more