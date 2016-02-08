My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Survival Strategies

5 Ugly Truths About Entrepreneurship

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ugly Truths About Entrepreneurship
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Founder, Uber Brands
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being an entrepreneur isn’t easy. If you decide to start an entrepreneurial journey, you aren’t guaranteed anything, but then again, nothing worthwhile comes without some degree of risk and hard work. 

Related: 3 Ways to Wring at Least Some ROI From Failure

I like what Theodore Roosevelt had to say on the subject:

“Nothing in the world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, difficulty… I have never in my life envied a human being who led an easy life. I have envied a great many people who led difficult lives and led them well.” -- Theodore Roosevelt

So, along with avoiding common beginner mistakes, you need to fully understand that it’s not all sunshine and happy days when you walk down this path. Here are five ugly truths about entrepreneurship that you need to be aware of before you start.

1. You are more likely to fail than succeed.

I’m not saying this to take the wind out of your sails right away -- I’m just being realistic. The Small Business Administration has stated that only half of all new establishments survive five years or more and about one-third survive 10 years or longer. The success rate is even lower for venture-backed startups, with three out of four failing to return investors’ money.

While failure is more probable than success, that shouldn’t stop you from pursuing your dreams. There are very few entrepreneurs that hit a home run the first time they step up to the plate. Some of the most successful entrepreneurs out there failed multiple times before they experienced what appeared to have been overnight success

2. You can lose everything.

There is always going to be a financial risk when you start a new business. While there are ways to start with very little capital, you will eventually need to take on lines of credit for inventory and operations or a small business loan to assist with growth. Bootstrapping is great, but the majority of new businesses that are trying to get to market quickly are taking on debt to do so.

A young entrepreneur fresh out of school will have a much different financial risk than an entrepreneur in his or her mid-30s, with a family to support and a pile of financial obligations.

Go big or go home, right?

Related: How 5 Successful Entrepreneurs Bounced Back After Failure

3. You will experience extreme stress.

When you start a business, all the weight that comes with the territory is on your shoulders. There is nobody to pass the buck to -- it’s your responsibility to address problems and find a remedy. You have to come up with answers to the many questions that will face you. 

Will your path be stressful? Sure, but there is also nothing more satisfying than watching your vision play out and come to life. Stress is inevitable, so find ways that help you clear your mind of it -- for me, personally, the gym has become that outlet.

4. You will lose touch with some family and friends in the beginning.

Being an entrepreneur is very demanding on your personal time. In fact, you won't have much of it, if any, in the beginning. There are going to be people in your life who fade away because you aren’t able to give them the time and attention you were once able to.

Someone told me this a long time ago and I didn’t believe it. I assumed that those people I lost touch with simply didn't put out a strong enough effort. But once I experienced this loss firsthand, I understood the situation better: I was putting so much effort into building my company in its early stages that I simply lost touch with people. I didn’t do it on purpose, but after some time I learned how to better manage my time and managed to reconnect.

5. You will have regrets at some point.

It’s perfectly natural to have regrets at some point. You will see your friends disconnecting from “work mode” at 5 pm on Fridays and going out to grab drinks, while you work late into the evening. There will be events and outings on the weekend that you have to pass on because your business commands your time. 

There will be times that you think a 9-to-5 job is appealing, but guess what? Some of your friends will be experiencing regret as well, for not chasing their dreams. There will be times that they wished they had your freedom and flexibility. Remember, the grass isn’t always green on the other side.

With all that being said, there isn’t a greater feeling than experiencing a win. Understand the risks, challenges and odds -- and chase your dreams.

Related: Why Small Business Failure Rates are Declining

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Survival Strategies

5 Ugly Truths About Entrepreneurship

Survival Strategies

5 Things to Work on to Protect Your Business Before a Crisis Hits

Survival Strategies

How to Regroup When You've Lost Your Way