My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pitching Investors

The Bright Side of Sharing Bad News With Potential Investors

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: How do I tell all without scaring potential investors? 

A: It’s a critical balancing act, but remember: Investors want to hear everything. Kevin Choquette, founder of San Diego’s Fident Capital, who’s been on both sides of this discussion, offers three critical steps:

1. Don’t whitewash. Most entrepreneurs want to coddle potential investors, Choquette says, but that’s foolish: Everything will come out in due time anyway, so it’s better if it happens early. “Be honest about the magnitude of the challenge,” he says. 

2. Identify the challenges ahead. It might be your ability to recruit the right talent. It might be the general condition of the capital market. Whatever it is, Choquette says, lay it out. That way, prospective partners are prepared for what’s next. 

3. Say how you’ll meet the challenges. Tout your team’s strengths. If you have a solid entrepreneurial track rec­ord, talk it up. Do you have a proven ally in R&D? In distribution? In marketing? “Show them your previous experience in building an A team,” Choquette says.  

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The 10 Most Reliable Ways to Fund a Startup

Pitching Investors

13 Tips on How to Deliver a Pitch Investors Simply Can't Turn Down

How Success Happens Podcast

She Won $1 Million for Her Big Idea at WeWork's Global Pitch Competition. Here's How -- and Her Top Pitching Strategy. (Podcast)