My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask a Geek

Payroll Made Easy: Automated Payroll Service Claims To Make the Process Quick and Painless

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Payroll Made Easy: Automated Payroll Service Claims To Make the Process Quick and Painless
Image credit: jypsygen
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Zenefits is one of those Silicon Valley unicorns -- a billion-dollar company once the darling of investors. It grew by offering free accounting and automated, cloud-based HR programs for small businesses (and made its money selling health insurance). But after three years of boom times, the company’s revenue growth slowed. So now it’s expanding its services -- and the company’s attempt to save itself may also save entrepreneurs a big hassle.

The new product: automated, free payroll services.

The service, which is still being tested with a small group of companies, aims to handle payroll for employers of any size. It automates state tax filings in all 50 states and deductions for health and retirement benefits and adjusts paychecks based on vacation days and sick leave taken. It handles prorated checks for new hires as well as COBRA premiums and final payouts for exiting employees. (An upgraded version, at $25 plus $4 per employee per month, lets companies tweak deductions or contributions for benefits programs outside of Zenefits.) The company is aiming to roll out the service on April 1.

The idea came out of necessity. Last summer, paycheck-processing behemoth ADP cut off access for Zenefits’ clients, so the startup’s founder, Parker Conrad, decided to treat the crisis as an opportunity. “There are so many irritating things about payroll -- paperwork, admin, compliance -- and I’m convinced we can make wide swaths of that go away by having a single, integrated system of records that connects to everyone,” he says.

Should you sign on? Maybe -- but keep the risks in mind. Zenefits is still young and trying to do complex, disruptive stuff. “They haven’t quite figured out the legal and licensing regulations for selling benefits online,” says Jody Padar, CEO of New Vision CPA Group in Walnut Grove, Ill., and author of The Radical CPA, “so what if you’ve entered your payroll and they get shut down before your employees get their paychecks?”

But so far, at least, early adopters seem pleased. One of them is Tivilon, a nine-person company in Baltimore that produces healthcare-focused digital marketing. It was using Zenefits for HR and health insurance services, and CEO Mark Zawodny says payroll is just as easy to use. “We’ve run four payrolls successfully,” he says, “and it only takes me three minutes each now, instead of 20 to 60. That is invaluable.”  

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ask Entrepreneur

There's a Time for Email and a Time for Slack. How to Know the Difference.

Ready For Anything

4 Tips for Keeping that New Hire

Ask a Geek

Should You Worry About Voice Search?