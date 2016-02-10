My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Business

8 Companies Shaping the Future of the Booming Online Work Economy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Bell + Ivy, marketer, speaker and author
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Online and on-demand work is changing the way an increasingly large chunk of the population puts money in their pockets, opening up new opportunities for professionals to work from home or connect with local opportunities using an app.

Businesses benefit by being able to outsource work to people across the world and employees benefit by being able to make money on their own terms. Since 2010, on-demand economy businesses have received $94 billion in funding and they continue to grow as 2016 begins.

Here are eight companies leading the discussion on how work gets done in the next decade.

Amazon

Amazon has already dominated ecommerce and now it’s moving into local delivery with its Amazon Prime Now service. Through Amazon Flex, workers can sign up to make $18 to $25 an hour delivering for Amazon. Although the company is still building and expanding its delivery services, the company is already being labeled a disruptor in the package-delivery market.

Uber

Uber has completely disrupted the on-demand transportation industry and become the prime example of how consumers can help consumers one on one, with only an app to act as an intermediary. The company’s success can be attributed to the fact that it improved upon a much-needed service by offering lower prices and a better experience.

Related: This App Helps Students Navigate the Road to Getting Their Driver's Licenses

Lyft

Although Lyft is only worth $5.5 million compared to Uber’s $62.5 billion, the lower-valued ride-sharing service recently made headlines with its partnership with GM. The investment signals a future where drivers might request a self-driving car using an app rather than owning their own cars. Having Lyft under its wing already will give GM access to the technology that powers the ride-sharing company.

LeadGenius

LeadGenius uses a unique combination of real human researchers and machine learning to help businesses scale their lead generation. With researchers in more than 40 countries, 53 percent of whom have college degrees or higher, LeadGenius has been able to outpace competitors that rely on software alone. B2B leads are gathered using the latest technology but researchers also manually collect and quality-assure leads to make sure businesses get the most high-quality, relevant prospects available. LeadGenius’ network of skilled researchers is notable for mirroring the structure of traditional workforce where workers specialize and collaborate in teams. LeadGenius is the fastest growing of the initial companies to support the National Domestic Workers Alliance’s Good Work Code.

Alfred

While there are many errand-based sharing-economy services, Alfred combines multiple types of errands in one app. Local workers provide services like grocery shopping, dry cleaning, and house cleaning, with the app eventually learning what services customers might need at a given time. Service costs range from $15 to $42 per week and the company is already thriving in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, with plans to expand to new cities soon.

Related: 3 Fatal Ecommerce Mistakes You Must Not Make

Instacart

Instacart limits its services to grocery shopping, gathering local shoppers in each service area to purchase and deliver groceries from stores like Whole Foods, Target, Costco, and Safeway. While most workers are independent contractors, shoppers in some areas can apply to be part-time employees for the company. Although the company is doing well, increasing competition from Amazon Prime Now and Walmart’s grocery pickup service has forced it to make a few cutbacks.

TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit has been around since 2008, but the company has been gradually expanding to new markets. Locals in participating areas can offer services like moving, cleaning, putting together IKEA furniture, home repairs, and more. In 2013, TaskRabbit added 1.25 million users and doubled its contractor base to a total of 25,000.

Google

Many people think of Google as a search engine, but the company actually has a stake in a wide variety of innovative industries. RideWith is the company’s foray into ride sharing, currently being tested in Israel. The app is a spinoff of traffic crowdsourcing site Waze, a company Google acquired in 2013. RideWith will work similarly to Uber and Lyft, only users will be able to access it through Waze. Those who are in need of transportation merely need to enter their commute info and the app will locate a driver in the area.

The sharing economy opens up opportunities for workers to work for themselves full time or make extra money on the side. With these companies growing so rapidly, they’re changing a variety of industries in positive ways.

Related: The Missing Ingredient in B2B's Trillion-Dollar Industry

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Online Business

3 Simple but Effective Strategies to Create Consistent Income Online

Online Business

How to Launch an Online Coaching Business

Online Business

5 Tactics Essential to Building a 6-Figure Online Business