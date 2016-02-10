My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Algorithm

The Evolution of Important Google Search Algorithm Updates (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Evolution of Important Google Search Algorithm Updates (Infographic)
Image credit: Google
Guest Writer
Founder of The 20 Media
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the past few years, Google’s prime focus lies on eliminating spam from their search results, flushing worthless content with their revolutionary algorithm updates. But 2015 was more about Mobilegeddon and RankBrain, two progressively gentler updates whose impacts have been discussed in depth in the following infographic.

Related: Meet RankBrain, the New AI Behind Google's Search Results

That said, Mobilegeddon and RankBrain weren’t the only updates Google made last year. There have been a few unnamed and unacknowledged updates as well. For example, there were significant ranking changes in eCommerce sites for branded and heavy-traffic keywords on Feb. 4, 2015.

Some mobile-related and usability shifts were also noticed. Soon after this, we saw one of the most talked-about update of the year -- Mobilegeddon, although it turned out to be a false alarm, as its impacts were hardly noticeable.

There has been certain quality updates as well, which impacted low-quality news snippets, how-to content and clickbait sites. In the later part of the year came another major update from Google -- RankBrain.

Related: Is Your Site Mobile Ready for Google's Big Algorithm Change? (Infographic)

This artificial intelligence system helped Google to sort through the search results. Although the search giant has been using this machine-learning AI system for a past few months to deliver the most relevant search results for a particular query, Bloomberg first broke the news on Oct. 26, 2015.

The last update from Google was again unconfirmed. Nevertheless, Phantom 3 was a significant update with its focus on Panda-like content quality. The good news is that this algo update wasn’t focused on links.

While some of these updates were permanently integrated into Google’s search algorithm, the search giant has just rolled back a few of the changes and is planning to roll out some more over an extended duration.

Related: Will Google's Algorithm Update Affect Your Franchise Sales?

The Most Important Google Search Algorithm Updates Of 2015

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Algorithm

A Venture Capital Firm Just Named an Algorithm to Its Board of Directors

Machine Learning

5 Ways Marketers Can Gain an Edge With Machine Learning

Instagram

Instagram Promises to Quit Putting Old Posts Atop Your Feed