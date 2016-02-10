My Queue

YouTube

Check Out the 4 Original Shows YouTube Is Launching

Check Out the 4 Original Shows YouTube Is Launching
Image credit: Reuters | Eric Gaillard
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

YouTube announced today that it’s launching four original shows -- and from the looks of it, there’s a little something for everyone.

In one show, video-game happy YouTube superstar PewDiePie is put in positions that scare him out of his wits. In another, an unlikely team of men is tasked with saving humanity from an alien battle suit.

All of the shows will be behind YouTube’s $9.99-a-month ad-free streaming service, YouTube Red. The new content puts YouTube squarely in competition with online streaming service Netflix, which has its own hit shows including Orange is the New Black, House of Cards and Narcos.

Related: Fans React Angrily After Popular YouTubers File to Trademark 'React'

To get a feel for what YouTube’s new original content will feel like, have a look at the four previews, embedded below. Unsurprisingly, the online content prominently features YouTube creator stars.

1. A Trip to Unicorn Island

This series is an inside look at what it’s like for YouTube celebrity Lilly Singh, who calls herself ‘Superwoman,’ to go on a 26-city world tour.

 

2. Lazer Team

In this feature-length action-comedy movie, four small-town ‘losers’ have to save the world from an alien spaceship.

3. Scare PewDiePie

Watch video-game playing YouTube celebrity Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, take his video game adventures to “real life” in this series.

4. Dance Camp

In this feature-length movie, cool kid Hunter, played by Nadji Jeter, gets sent away to dance camp where he expects to be bored to tears. Spoiler alert! He’s not.

Related: YouTube's Biggest Star Is Getting His Own Network From Disney

