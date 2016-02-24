My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask the Expert

Here is How to Position Your Product as a Premium Brand

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here is How to Position Your Product as a Premium Brand
Image credit: Grey Goose | Twitter
Guest Writer
Co-Founder of Ries & Ries
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: What does it take to position a product as a premium brand?

A: The answer might seem obvious, but it is true. The best way to position a product as a premium brand is with a high price. Price sends a psychological message related to value: things that cost more are assumed to be of higher value. Things that cost less are assumed to be of lower value. A Rolex is more valuable than a Timex.

Consumers can’t independently judge the products in each category. Therefore, price becomes shorthand for which brands are good, better or best.

Related: Are People Proud to Be Associated With Your Brand?

Now you have to back up your premium positioning with a quality product, but that goes without saying. And if you disappoint consumers after they pay a premium price, word travels fast and you go out of business quickly.

Here are a few examples of companies doing it right:

Starbucks

How did Starbucks position itself as a premium brand? The fancy interiors? Using terms like "barista," "venti" and "grande?" The green mermaid logo? These are all superficial and added to the experience, but the thing that made Starbucks a premium coffee brand was the price.

Coffee used to be a dollar a cup. Then Starbucks started charging almost four times as much. They even gained the nickname “four bucks.” In the mind, Starbucks created a new category of premium coffee, one they still dominate today – and all those added features contribute to the higher price tag.

Grey Goose

What Starbucks did in coffee, Grey Goose did in vodka. Vodka is by law a "colorless, odorless, tasteless" distilled spirit. It is hard to differentiate a vodka brand based on taste, so you need to do it by the brand alone.

Will a fancy bottle position your brand as premium? Only if it comes with a high price. Absolut from Sweden came into the market dominated by Smirnoff and became the premium leader with a painted bottle and a high price, 60 percent more than Smirnoff.

Related: Should Branding Begin With the Product or the Company's Values?

So how did Grey Goose position itself as the ultra-premium vodka brand? Vodka from France is better? No, they did it with price. And in the mind when a consumer pays almost twice as much for Grey Goose than Absolut, Grey Goose tastes smoother and better.

So now we have good, better and best in the vodka category. Smirnoff, Absolut and Grey Goose.

Lack of choice.

Companies often give consumers too many choices. For premium products, some companies think they should offer endless choice, but just the opposite is true. If you want to be perceived as premium brand, you should have fewer choices, especially during the initial launch.

More choice makes buying decisions more challenging. Throw in a high price and it makes it even worse. The biggest problem with the Apple watch was too many choices. They were all expensive; they ranged in price from $399 to $17,000 in an endless variety.

Most consumers chose to buy the $399 to $599 Apple watches which is a lot of money. But instead of feeling they just bought something premium, psychologically many of them felt they just got a cheap Apple watch.

And customers who paid $17,000 for their Apple watches didn't fare much better -- many of them felt stupid for paying so much.

A better direction would have been to launch the brand with one price and few options. That's the way Apple introduced the iPhone.

Related: 7 Ways to Build a Million-Dollar Brand

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ask the Expert

What to Consider When Deciding Between Forming a Sole Proprietorship or LLC

Ask the Expert

Before You Form an S Corp, Consider These Points

Ask the Expert

The 5 Slides You Must Have In Your Pitch Deck