My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Education

One-to-One Teaching Platform Savvy Launches, Tapping a $105 Billion Market

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
One-to-One Teaching Platform Savvy Launches, Tapping a $105 Billion Market
Image credit: Savvy
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

A new startup launching today, Savvy, allows students and teachers to schedule appointments and join live video chats through an online platform.

The San Francisco-based startup aims to tap into a smart education-technology market that was worth $105 billion in 2015 and is expected to balloon to $447 billion by 2020, according to a report from market research firm Markets and Markets.

Savvy gives teachers in all manner of disciplines -- ranging from voice training for individuals who have recently undergone transgender surgery, managing your career as a dancer, somatic body movement to becoming a private investigator -- a way to advertise their skillset, book appointments either via live video chat or in person and accept payment.

Image Credit: Savvy

Related: This Is Bill and Melinda Gates' Prediction for the Future of Online Education

Savvy makes a 15 percent commission on whatever a teacher charges.

"Today, there isn’t enough of the right education to go around. Traditional schools can’t keep up with demand, and often don’t teach folks the right knowledge at the right time," said Hamish Chandra, co-founder at Savvy, in a statement announcing the launch. "The biggest advantage with Savvy that learners can tap into a wide variety of experts from the convenience of their homes."

To be sure, there are other online education portals. For example, Udemy is an online education resource with more than 10 million students and 40,000 courses.

The difference is that Savvy connects teachers and students one on one. That allows for individually tailored instruction.

Image Credit: Savvy

Related: Duolingo, the Chart-Topping Language App, Unveils a Platform for Teachers

“For example, my co-founder is an immigrant with kids in Germany starting a company in California. When it was time for him to think about his finances, there were plenty financial planning videos and courses out there, but none that could help him figure out his specific situation,” says Chandra in a post with users on the discovery platform Product Hunt. “By giving him access to one-on-one teachers, he can talk about his specific questions and get answers he can actually apply to his life. As an extra bonus, he could also find a teacher who's been in his situation (i.e. starting a company while thinking about kids' college funds).”

To date, Savvy has raised $1.7 million from a handful of venture capitalists and angel investors.

To see more about how Savvy works for teachers and students, watch the YouTube video embedded below.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Online Education

15 Ways to Enhance Your Career (for Free)

Online Education

One-to-One Teaching Platform Savvy Launches, Tapping a $105 Billion Market

Online Education

6 Companies That Are Teaching Educators What Good 'Disruption' Means