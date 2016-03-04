My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startups

NBA Star Stephen Curry Takes a Shot at His Own 'Slyce' of Social Media

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
NBA Star Stephen Curry Takes a Shot at His Own 'Slyce' of Social Media
Image credit: Keith Allison | Wikimedia Commons
Stephen Curry
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Stephen Curry makes waves on the basketball court with the Golden State Warriors, and now he’s looking to disrupt the status quo in social media.

The 27-year-old point guard co-founded Slyce, a mobile-only social-media optimization tool for celebrities. The company hopes to simplify various social-media platforms for people with millions of followers by being the middle man. The app curates their social-media accounts and helps a user filter through incoming postings to find the most interesting and relevant content, making it easier for them to engage with fans. Users can also post content to various social platforms from the app.

Image Credit: Slyce

Related: Hey Jabronis! Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Starts Lifestyle Brand With Under Armor.

“It was too much of a hassle and there were too many pain points to make it worth [Curry's] time to actually engage with fans in unique and authentic ways,” Slyce’s CEO and co-founder, Bryant Barr -- a former teammate of Curry’s at Davidson College and former Nike employee -- told Geekwire. (Jason Mayden, another ex Nike employee, is also a co-founder.)

In a recent Q&A on the platform, Slyce narrowed down more than 1,000 questions from users to 35 of the most relevant inquiries for Curry to answer, though the startup didn't share how it did this.

The company is small -- currently, it has five employees and is looking to hire more -- but it’s getting attention. So far, Slyce has raised $900,000, and counts Baltimore Ravens running back Justin Forsett and Atlanta Hawks small forward Kent Bazemore as fans of its beta version. There are eight celebrities currently using the app, only compatible with iOS at the moment, who are offering feedback.

Related: 5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Toke on From Tommy Chong

The platform is also focusing on harnessing brand power. Brands using the app can deliver efficient, effective ad campaigns with their ambassadors, who can then use the platform to share it with fans in a way that’s more personal.

This is not Curry’s first foray into business. Last year, he became a partial owner of CoachUp, a service that connects athletes with private coaches.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

This Entrepreneur Made Her First Perfume When She Was 13, and Now She Runs a Fragrance Business

Startups

3 Hints for Launching a More Successful Startup

Startups

When to Quit Your Job and Go Full-Time With Your Idea