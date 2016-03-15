My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Shyp

New Partnership With Shyp Looks to Make eBay Selling Way Easier

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
New Partnership With Shyp Looks to Make eBay Selling Way Easier
Image credit: Shyp
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC

Before founding Shyp, Kevin Gibbon was a power seller on eBay. He said he made more than $100,000 a year importing and selling goods on the ecommerce platform. But Gibbon ended up closing his eBay store because he was spending a prohibitive amount of time and money packing and shipping items.

If Gibbon still sold goods on eBay today, he may not have the same problem. That’s because he built a solution to this quandary.

The on-demand delivery app he went on to found, Shyp, has today announced a partnership with eBay.

Related: 10 Promising Startups Poised to Change the Way You Live, Work and Play

With the integration, eBay sellers can connect their accounts with Shyp and an itemized list of all of the items that seller has recently sold will automatically populate within the app. The eBay seller can select up to 20 recently sold items that they want to ship and within 20 minutes of requesting a pickup, a Shyp delivery courier will arrive at the seller’s door.

“As a former eBay power seller, I’m really excited about and proud of this integration,” said Gibbon when he announced a beta version of the integration on the product discovery platform, Product Hunt.

Related: Shyp Wants to Make Online Shopping Returns Easy Peasy

The eBay-Shyp integration has been in testing mode in San Francisco, New York and Chicago for a few months. Today marks the official launch of the program and an expansion to Los Angeles.

To promote the integration, Shyp's pickup and packaging fees will be waived for eBay sellers through June 30. Typically, Shyp charges $5 to pick up and pack an item. Then, Shyp finds the cheapest option for a package with shipping partners FedEx, UPS and USPS depending on its size, weight and distance to destination. The buyer on eBay is then automatically charged the total shipping costs as determined by Shyp.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

How This Startup Succeeded by Ignoring Its Most Important Customers

Startups

Expect Great Things From These 9 Tech Startups in 2016

Legal Issues

Another Peer-to-Peer Startup Just Turned Its Contract Workers Into Employees