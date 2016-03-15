New Partnership With Shyp Looks to Make eBay Selling Way Easier

Before founding Shyp, Kevin Gibbon was a power seller on eBay. He said he made more than $100,000 a year importing and selling goods on the ecommerce platform. But Gibbon ended up closing his eBay store because he was spending a prohibitive amount of time and money packing and shipping items.

If Gibbon still sold goods on eBay today, he may not have the same problem. That’s because he built a solution to this quandary.

The on-demand delivery app he went on to found, Shyp, has today announced a partnership with eBay.

With the integration, eBay sellers can connect their accounts with Shyp and an itemized list of all of the items that seller has recently sold will automatically populate within the app. The eBay seller can select up to 20 recently sold items that they want to ship and within 20 minutes of requesting a pickup, a Shyp delivery courier will arrive at the seller’s door.

“As a former eBay power seller, I’m really excited about and proud of this integration,” said Gibbon when he announced a beta version of the integration on the product discovery platform, Product Hunt.

The eBay-Shyp integration has been in testing mode in San Francisco, New York and Chicago for a few months. Today marks the official launch of the program and an expansion to Los Angeles.