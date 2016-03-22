Remember: You Were Meant to Thrive, Not Just Survive

March 22, 2016 5 min read

So many people today are unfortunately just surviving instead of thriving. They have a “just get by” type of mentality every minute of every day. More than likely, they have forgotten who they truly are and have settled for second best without even knowing it.

I believe one of the biggest regrets we will ever have at the end of our lives will be living in survival mode. Thinking about all of the great and wonderful things that we wanted to do but never did. Thinking about lost goals and dreams that we never acted on.

Living in survival mode prohibits us from living a life of meaning and contribution. If you feel you have been surviving and just going through the motions, let today be the turning point in your life where you turn it all around.

I strongly believe that one of the core reasons why so many get accustomed to living a life of survival instead of a life that is thriving is because they let the hustle and bustle of life completely take over their lives and clog their decision making. They let their doubts continue to pile up and corrupt their thinking. They set out on a new adventure or set a new goal, but immediately after doing so, they let their doubts take over.

Here are three ways to help you thrive instead of just survive.

1. Stay purpose-driven.

I know firsthand how easy it can be at times to let the hustle and bustle of life take over every move of yours if you aren’t intentional about staying purpose-driven. Staying purpose-driven can mean a lot of things.

Maybe you already know your purpose and life’s mission -- which is great. Do everything in your power, and live that purpose each and every day. Everything that you do should revolve around staying purpose-driven.

On the other hand, maybe you don’t know what your purpose in life is yet. That’s fine, and there is no reason to freak out about it. Everyone discovers what their purpose is at different stages in life, but the most important thing is being eager and passionate to discover what that purpose is for you. I firmly believe that we all were put here to do magnificent and wonderful things in the world.

2. Hang around with winners.

You have probably heard a million times about the importance of who you hang out with, but it’s amazing how many people still don’t comprehend it and practice it in their every day life. If you hang around with people who are not motivated and searching for ways to better themselves, that’s exactly the same type of mindset and life that you will adopt.

When you hang around with people who are obsessed with growing, getting better and maximizing their potential, you will end up growing and getting better as well. If you want to forever make sure you don’t fall into survival mode, hang around with winners.

3. Constantly build yourself up.

Most of the time, the men and women who settle for a life of survival let the tough times of life tear them down while they completely neglect building themselves up. There is no doubt about it that life can be hard. It is very important that you never forget to be your own best friend and constantly look for ways to build yourself up rather than tear yourself down.

Building yourself up can mean a lot of things for a lot of different people. When I refer to building yourself up, I simply mean to stop neglecting yourself.

Give yourself the time you need to do whatever it is you want. Read great books that end up building your self-confidence and help you grow as an individual. Give yourself the permission to take that much-needed vacation you have been wanting for so long.

Find whatever works for you and stick to a plan. When you learn to be your own best friend and constantly search for ways to build yourself up rather than tear yourself down, you will begin to realize that you absolutely got this and have what it takes.

It’s easy to let all of the everyday demands take over and dictate how your day goes, but each and every one of us has a choice on whether that is the case or not. Just remember this one important truth -- you were put here to thrive, not just survive.