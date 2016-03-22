Hardee's, Carl's Jr., to Introduce Midnight Moonshine Burger Tomorrow

"It knocked everybody's socks off when we tasted it," he said.

This isn't the first time that the company has dabbled with alcohol-infused products. In 2009, the company released a Kentucky Bourbon burger for a limited time, and in 2015 it began offering Red Hook beer-battered fish.

The Midnight Moonshine Burger will be available for a limited time in more than 3,360 locations, but it could become a permanent menu item if it does well enough in stores.

"You have to earn your way onto the menu," Puzder told CNBC, adding that the burger targets young, hungry guys.

Most recently, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's El Diablo burger transitioned from a limited time only item to a permanent one.

The Midnight Moonshine Burger will sell for $4.39 for a single burger, $5.59 for a double burger and $5.59 for a one-third pound Thickburger. It can also be ordered as a combo meal with fries and a drink starting at $6.89.