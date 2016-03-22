Hardee's, Carl's Jr., to Introduce Midnight Moonshine Burger Tomorrow

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, owned by CKE Restaurants, are slated to release the Midnight Moonshine Burger on March 23. The company partnered with Hall of Fame Nascar driver Junior Johnson on the burger; he's part owner of Piedmont Distillers, the dispenser of Junior's Midnight Moonshine.
The Midnight Moonshine Burger is charcoal-grilled, 100 percent black Angus beef topped with a moonshine glaze, pepper-jack cheese, garlic and pepper fried onions and thick-cut, applewood-smoked bacon.
CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder boasts that the sauce has all the flavor of moonshine, but none of the alcohol.
"It knocked everybody's socks off when we tasted it," he said.
This isn't the first time that the company has dabbled with alcohol-infused products. In 2009, the company released a Kentucky Bourbon burger for a limited time, and in 2015 it began offering Red Hook beer-battered fish.
The Midnight Moonshine Burger will be available for a limited time in more than 3,360 locations, but it could become a permanent menu item if it does well enough in stores.
"You have to earn your way onto the menu," Puzder told CNBC, adding that the burger targets young, hungry guys.
Most recently, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's El Diablo burger transitioned from a limited time only item to a permanent one.
The Midnight Moonshine Burger will sell for $4.39 for a single burger, $5.59 for a double burger and $5.59 for a one-third pound Thickburger. It can also be ordered as a combo meal with fries and a drink starting at $6.89.
