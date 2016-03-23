My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Commutes

These Cities Have the Worst Rush Hour Traffic

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Cities Have the Worst Rush Hour Traffic
Image credit: Shutterstock
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rush hour is a bit of a misnomer, really. Nobody’s rushing, because nobody can move in the bumper-to-bumper, standstill traffic that occurs during these commuting hours. While it’s usually bad in most places, it's even worse in some locales.

Mexico City has the dubious honor of having the worst traffic, where drivers spend almost 60 percent of extra travel time stuck in traffic, on average, for any given day, Dutch navigation and mapping product producer TomTom revealed yesterday. Its list of cities with the worst rush-hour traffic congestion for 2015 measured congestion on the roads of 295 cities around the world. During peak travel times, like morning and evening work commutes, the amount of extra travel time jumps up to 103 percent.

Related: Unfair! Some People Actually Like Their Commutes.

The rest of the top five include Bangkok, Istanbul -- the 2014 winner, which dropped two spots to number three -- Rio de Janeiro and Moscow. Rio de Janeiro is one of three Brazilian cities to make the top 10, alongside Salvador and Recife. The only American city to make the top 10 is Los Angeles. Drivers in the city of angels can expect an increase in travel time of more than 40 percent due to congestion.

Other cities in the United States shouldn’t celebrate just yet. In the rankings for the most congested cities in North America, six of the top 10 locations are American cities. Los Angeles is the highest ranked at number two, followed by San Francisco and New York in spots three and five. Also included in the top 10 are Seattle, Honolulu and Miami.

Related: European Court Rules That Commuting Time Is Part of the Workday

Globally, congestion has risen by 13 percent since 2008 -- when TomTom started recording this data -- but the breakdown between North America and Europe is surprising in how different the increases in these areas have been. While Europe’s congestion has risen by 2 percent, North America’s has increased by 17 percent. The study mentions, however, that there could be economic reasons for the disparity. The North American economy has grown, which means more people are working and therefore, there are more people are on the roads.

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Commutes

These Cities Have the Worst Rush Hour Traffic

Commutes

Unfair! Some People Actually Like Their Commutes.

Commutes

10 U.S. Cities With the Longest Commute Times