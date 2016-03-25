My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Snapchat

Snapchat Buys Bitmoji Maker Bitstrips

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Snapchat Buys Bitmoji Maker Bitstrips
Image credit: Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Snapchat has agreed to acquire Bitstrips, the Toronto-based maker of personalized emojis known as bitmojis, Fortune has learned from multiple sources.

One of the sources says that the deal is valued “in the ballpark” of $100 million, via a mix of cash and stock.

Bitstrips was originally founded in 2007 to help users build personalized digital comics, but in 2014 refocused on customized and shareable cartoon avatars. Users download an app, and then pick from a variety of face shapes, skin colors and other features that often result in eerily accurate portrayals. These “bitmojis” then can be put into various different poses or with different accessories, and are readily accessible for mobile communications.

It is not yet clear what Snapchat plans to do with the company, although this could help better integrate the messaging service with smartphone keyboards.

Bitstrips had raised around $11 million in venture capital funding from firms like Horizons Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

A Snapchat spokeswoman declined to comment, while Bitstrips founder Jacob “Ba” Blackstock did not respond to Fortune's inquiry.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Snapchat

Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram

Snapchat

Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?

Snapchat

Leave Your Competition in the Dust With These Snapchat Marketing Strategies