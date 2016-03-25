My Queue

Robots

Say Hello to the Little Robot That Wants to Deliver Your Groceries

Say Hello to the Little Robot That Wants to Deliver Your Groceries
Image credit: Starship Technologies | Facebook
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

If you saw a robot on the street, what would you do? That's the question that robotics startup Starship Technologies is aiming to answer.

The business was launched by Skype co-founders Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis last fall, with the intent to change the face of delivery. Their driverless robot -- which is still in need of a name -- is a compact and boxy black, white and green number with three wheels on each side. Built with GPS technology and nine cameras, it is CO2 emission-free, can hold up to 25 pounds and has a speed of 4 miles per hour, according to Starship.

Related: Meet Connie, the Robot Concierge at a Virginia Hilton

The company has tested out the endearing robot in cities around the world, from Boston to San Francisco to London. The idea is to be able to provide local delivery for groceries and other packages for just $1.

Recently, in Washington, D.C., Councilwoman Mary Cheh drafted a bill to legalize the use self-driving delivery robots in the district, and used the Starship Technologies bot to bring the legislation to the office of the council secretary.

Related: The World Is Embracing Robots But America Keeps Them at Arms Length

For a look at how the Starship Technologies robot works, check out the video below.

