My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Recruiting Engineers With a Video Game in Vehicles

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber Recruiting Engineers With a Video Game in Vehicles
Image credit: Shutterstock | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Contributing Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Uber is trying to woo engineers with the help of a video game.

The ride-sharing service has been offering a game called Code on the Road to its riders in certain geographic areas, according to Business Insider. As the report notes, after a rider is offered the game, they can choose to ignore it or play.

If they're up for the challenge, they'll be asked to answer three coding issues within 60 seconds. If the rider answers correctly, he or she is then given the option to get in touch with Uber about possible job opportunities. It's unknown whether Uber reaches out to the individuals on its own.

A Microsoft engineer was reportedly offered to play the game while riding in a car in Seattle, but Uber told Business Insider it's not targeting specific individuals. The company did, however, say it's showing the game in areas where it may be more likely to "reach potential candidates."

"If you're in a place where a lot of people work in tech, you may see our 'Code on the Road' challenge within the rider app," a company spokesperson told Business Insider.

 

Several Twitter users have also reported seeing the game. As of this writing, the game is available to riders in cities on both costs, including Seattle and Boston. Business Insider says that it's also being offered in Denver and Austin, Texas, among other areas.

Uber, which is available in nearly 500 cities around the world, has been working to fend off competition from its chief rival, Lyft. The company is also working to expand its business in areas where local taxi consortiums aren't so interested in it joining the marketplace, and to combat trouble with alleged sexual misconduct by some of its drivers. Indeed, safety and overcoming regulatory hurdles have become core components in Uber's business over the last year.

Still, the company needs to find ways to improve its service, and as it expands around the world, it needs help, which is likely why it came up with its Code on the Road game.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Copter's $200 Flights Launch in NYC on July 9th

Uber

Uber Will Deactivate Riders With Low Ratings

Uber

Uber Is Going Public at a $75.5 Billion Valuation. Here's How That Stacks Up.