My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Streaming

Twitter Wins Bid to Stream the NFL's Thursday Night Games

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Twitter has won a deal to broadcast Thursday night National Football League games online, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Twitter Inc., whose shares were up about 4 percent premarket trading, outbid a number of companies, including Verizon Communications Inc., Yahoo Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to win the deal, Bloomberg reported.

Facebook Inc. dropped out of the bidding last week, according to the report.

The NFL signed a multiyear partnership with Twitter last year to deliver video and other content to fans on a daily basis.

That partnership, which expanded the NFL's existing partnership with Twitter, included in-game highlights from pre-season through Super Bowl 50.

Anthony Noto, Twitter's current chief financial officer, also held the same position at the NFL between 2008 and 2010.

The companies and the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

The NFL said in February it would split the broadcast rights for its Thursday night games between CBS Corp. and NBC, unit of Comcast Corp.

At the time, the NFL said it was in "active discussions" with potential partners for streaming rights.

The NFL will get a total of about $450 million from CBS and NBC for the rights to broadcast 10 games in 2016 and 2017, the Wall Street Journal had reported.

Up to Monday's close of $17.09, Twitter's shares had fallen 26 percent this year. Twitter's shares hit an all-time low in February after the company said its user growth stalled for the first time since it went public in 2013.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Ted Kerr)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Streaming

WarnerMedia's HBO Max Launches in 2020, and It's Bringing 'Friends'

Streaming

Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake

Streaming

Cheater Beater: This Ring Will Stop Your Binge-Watching Partner From Netflixing Around