Culture

Brain Break: The Latest Star Wars Trailer Is Here for You to Obsess Over

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Is it December yet? The Disney hype machine got back into action this morning, dropping the first trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the highly anticipated next film set in the Star Wars universe, following the record-breaking 7th installment of the beloved franchise.

The timing of the trailer perfectly coincides with the DVD release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens earlier this week.

To this point, all we knew about the film was that it was a heist story set before the events Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope, following a group of Rebel fighters as they attempt to steal the plans for a little weapon called the Death Star.

Related: New Star Wars Film Is a Marketing Force Brands Should Study

In the two-minute clip, we meet Felicity Jones's Jyn Erso, a petite badass with a fairly long rap sheet sent on what seems to be a suicide mission. We also hear from a commanding character played by Forest Whitaker. You've also got explosions, Stormtroopers, AT-AT Walkers and mysterious people wearing giant cloaks -- everything you want in a cryptic Star Wars trailer.

So if you'll excuse us, we'll just be over here, re-watching this video a completely acceptable number of times in the workplace.

