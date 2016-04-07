Brain Break: The Latest Star Wars Trailer Is Here for You to Obsess Over
Is it December yet? The Disney hype machine got back into action this morning, dropping the first trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the highly anticipated next film set in the Star Wars universe, following the record-breaking 7th installment of the beloved franchise.
The timing of the trailer perfectly coincides with the DVD release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens earlier this week.
To this point, all we knew about the film was that it was a heist story set before the events Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope, following a group of Rebel fighters as they attempt to steal the plans for a little weapon called the Death Star.
In the two-minute clip, we meet Felicity Jones's Jyn Erso, a petite badass with a fairly long rap sheet sent on what seems to be a suicide mission. We also hear from a commanding character played by Forest Whitaker. You've also got explosions, Stormtroopers, AT-AT Walkers and mysterious people wearing giant cloaks -- everything you want in a cryptic Star Wars trailer.
So if you'll excuse us, we'll just be over here, re-watching this video a completely acceptable number of times in the workplace.