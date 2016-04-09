My Queue

Lessons of the week

Labels Truly Matter, Especially to Influencers Such as Amy Schumer -- Lessons From This Week's Headlines

Labels Truly Matter, Especially to Influencers Such as Amy Schumer -- Lessons From This Week's Headlines
Image credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Labels matter. Glamour's recent issue was targeted to plus-size women, and included Amy Schumer's name on the cover. The problem? Schumer isn't plus sized. The comedian wasn’t thrilled. The lesson here? Make sure you understand a trend if you’re going to use it to boost your brand.

Time to unwind. After work, it’s important to find a way to relax. How's how billionaire Warren Buffett does it.

It’s all in a name. In case you need a reminder of how important the name of your business is, just consider the acronym of the Antonin Scalia School of Law -- ASSoL or ASSLaw. You may be laughing now, but it wouldn't be so funny if it were your brand at the butt of the joke.

Think big. Want to brush up your critical thinking skills? Here are eight things exceptional thinkers do every single day.

