Here Are the 10 Worst Jobs in America
CareerCast.com’s list of the 10 worst jobs of 2016 is here.
For its 28th annual Jobs Rated report, the website ranked 200 jobs based on four criteria: environment, income, outlook, and stress. Environment takes into account both physical and emotional factors, and the average number of hours worked each week; income considers mid-level salary and growth potential; outlook measures potential for employment growth and income growth, as well as unemployment rates; and stress takes into account 11 different factors including travel, deadlines, and interaction with the public.
Newspaper reporter was ranked as the worst job for the third year running, and broadcaster also managed to take a top spot on this year’s list.
“The news business has changed drastically over the years, and not in a good way,” former broadcaster Ann Baldwin, president of Baldwin Media PR told CareerCast. “When people ask me if I miss it, I tell them ‘I feel as if I jumped off of a sinking ship.'”
And it appears she has -- employment in both those jobs is expected to decline by 9 percent in the coming years.
Enlisted military personnel and firefighter are also on the list, thanks in part to the former being the highest-stress job out of all 200 and the latter having the worst environment score.
Here is the full list:
10. Firefighter
Median Salary: $45,970
Growth Outlook: 5%
9. Taxi driver
Median Salary: $23,210
Growth Outlook: 13%
8. Advertising salesperson
Median Salary: $47,890
Growth Outlook: -3%
7. Retail salesperson
Median Salary: $21,670
Growth Outlook: 7%
6. Pest control worker
Median Salary: $30,660
Growth Outlook: -1%
5. Enlisted military personnel
Median Salary: $27,936
Growth Outlook: N/A
4. Disc jockey
Median Salary: $29,010
Growth Outlook: -11%
3. Broadcaster
Median Salary: $37,200
Growth Outlook: -9%
2. Logger
Median Salary: $35,160
Growth Outlook: -4%
1. Newspaper reporter
Median Salary: $37,200
Growth Outlook: -9%