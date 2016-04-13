Here Are the 10 Worst Jobs in America

April 13, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



CareerCast.com’s list of the 10 worst jobs of 2016 is here.

For its 28th annual Jobs Rated report, the website ranked 200 jobs based on four criteria: environment, income, outlook, and stress. Environment takes into account both physical and emotional factors, and the average number of hours worked each week; income considers mid-level salary and growth potential; outlook measures potential for employment growth and income growth, as well as unemployment rates; and stress takes into account 11 different factors including travel, deadlines, and interaction with the public.

Newspaper reporter was ranked as the worst job for the third year running, and broadcaster also managed to take a top spot on this year’s list.

“The news business has changed drastically over the years, and not in a good way,” former broadcaster Ann Baldwin, president of Baldwin Media PR told CareerCast. “When people ask me if I miss it, I tell them ‘I feel as if I jumped off of a sinking ship.'”

And it appears she has -- employment in both those jobs is expected to decline by 9 percent in the coming years.

Enlisted military personnel and firefighter are also on the list, thanks in part to the former being the highest-stress job out of all 200 and the latter having the worst environment score.

Here is the full list:

10. Firefighter

Median Salary: $45,970

Growth Outlook: 5%

9. Taxi driver

Median Salary: $23,210

Growth Outlook: 13%

8. Advertising salesperson

Median Salary: $47,890

Growth Outlook: -3%

7. Retail salesperson

Median Salary: $21,670

Growth Outlook: 7%

6. Pest control worker

Median Salary: $30,660

Growth Outlook: -1%

5. Enlisted military personnel

Median Salary: $27,936

Growth Outlook: N/A

4. Disc jockey

Median Salary: $29,010

Growth Outlook: -11%

3. Broadcaster

Median Salary: $37,200

Growth Outlook: -9%

2. Logger

Median Salary: $35,160

Growth Outlook: -4%

1. Newspaper reporter

Median Salary: $37,200

Growth Outlook: -9%